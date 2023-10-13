The judicial ordeal of the PP writes another chapter. Judge Manuel García-Castellón, instructor of the National Court, has decided this Friday to put the first leadership of the Ministry of the Interior of the Government of Mariano Rajoy on the bench for the espionage plot hatched against the former popular treasurer Luis Bárcenas to allegedly steal his documentation compromising on senior party officials. Some irregular maneuvers baptized as Operation Kitchen. The magistrate has taken this step and has issued the order to open the trial after the accusations urged him to do so only a few days ago, due to fear that the defendants would benefit from reductions in sentences due to undue delays. Among those named are former Minister Jorge Fernández Díaz and Eugenio Pino, head of the National Police at that time.

Between the end of September and the beginning of October, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and the PSOE (in person as a popular accusation) sent separate letters to the magistrate, to which EL PAÍS had access, where they warned that almost eight months had already passed since the public ministry was interested. the opening of oral proceedings. Along these lines, they added that, if the Investigating Court did not issue the missing resolution, the defendants could allege the mitigating circumstance of “undue delays” in the future hearing, thus seeing their sentences reduced if they were convicted. “Given the time that has passed, it is important that the corresponding order be issued,” the Prosecutor’s Office insisted to García-Castellón, who took that definitive step this Friday.

It has been more than two years since the investigation was concluded. In July 2021, the judge dismissed María Dolores de Cospedal, former general secretary of the PP, and limited all responsibility for Kitchen to the Ministry of the Interior. In a decision endorsed in May 2022 by the Criminal Court, the instructor then prosecuted 11 people for the “parapolice” operation: Jorge Fernández Díaz and his former right hand and Secretary of State for Security, Francisco Martínez; to the former deputy director of the Police, Eugenio Pino; five commissioners (José Manuel Villarejo, Enrique García Castaño, Marcelino Martín Blas, José Luis Olivera and Andrés Gómez Gordo); to chief inspectors José Ángel Fuentes Gago and Bonifacio Díaz Sevillano; and Sergio Ríos, Bárcenas’ former driver, whom he recruited as a confidant.

García-Castellón places all of them on the bench. The PSOE and Podemos, appearing as popular accusations, have requested prison sentences for the 11. Also Luis Bárcenas and his family, as private accusations. However, the Prosecutor’s Office ruled out doing so for three of them (Olivera, Fuentes Gago and Díaz Sevillano) and demanded that the judge file the case against them – a request that has been rejected by the magistrate, who now urges the public ministry to “formulate a document of accusation [contra estos tres] or that he renounces it”—.

The list of crimes that the accusations attribute to those involved is long: among others, revelation of secrets, prevarication, membership in a criminal organization, bribery, influence peddling, embezzlement and obstruction of justice.

Decision on the PP

Furthermore, this Friday, the instructor also speaks out on the socialists’ approach to placing the PP as a legal entity on the bench as responsible for Kitchen’s profit. The magistrate discards this requirement considering that “it introduces ex novo”. According to the argument, “until this moment” no claim has been “directed in this sense” against the party and, following the doctrine of the Supreme Court, “it is untimely”, taking into account that it is also made “without specifying the amount, nor the concrete facts and actions from which said responsibility emanates.”

The judge does establish civil liability, in a subsidiary manner, for the General Administration of the State in the event that those investigated are convicted. The accusation’s claim to urge the annulment of the appointment of Sergio Ríos as a Police official is also accepted, since it is suspected that it was one of the compensation he received for collaborating with the espionage plot designed in the Interior.

An operation against Gürtel

Operation Kitchen, deployed without judicial control, was activated in 2013 within the Ministry of the Interior, when the PP was cornered by investigations into the Gürtel case, the corruption plot around Francisco Correa’s companies that nested in the conservative party and that the courts have considered proven in a multitude of opinions. According to the investigating judge García-Castellón, the objective was to steal from Bárcenas any compromising documentation that he might still have. By then, EL PAÍS had already published Bárcena’s paperss and the former treasurer was preparing to pull the rug in the National Court against his own party.

For this reason, according to the PSOE in a document included in the summary, all indications point to the responsibility of senior officials of the then leadership of the PP: “It is not possible to understand, much less explain in isolation, the reasons for the frenetic parapolice activity. which is launched in Kitchen without putting it in relation to a much broader operation launched by the national leadership of the PP to defend itself from the action of justice that Gürtel was investigating and its different territorial ramifications. In fact, the Prosecutor’s Office was convinced of the same and, therefore, requested to charge Cospedal again on several occasions, but the magistrate ruled it out considering that there was not enough evidence against her.

The reaction to boycott the judicial investigations into Gürtel is understandable when looking back. This plot has been decisive in the recent history of the PP. The party has already been condemned three times for benefiting from it: the first resolution against it even provoked the motion of censure that evicted Rajoy from La Moncloa in 2018. And the dimension of the case is unquestionable: the balance of those sentenced to prison amounts to 81 people. A list that the Prosecutor’s Office hopes to expand, since the National Court has been trying since January 26 people (including former Valencian president Francisco Camps) for their alleged involvement in Correa’s network; and there are still two other oral hearings pending.

The PP has not yet adopted any new disciplinary measures against former minister Fernández Díaz, who has been suspended from militancy since July 2021, when he was prosecuted, reports Elsa García de Blas.

Requested penalties

In its indictment last February, Anticorruption requests the following prison sentences for the defendants: 19 years in prison for José Manuel Villarejo, who was in charge of recruiting the driver as a confidant; 15 years for Jorge Fernández Díaz, Francisco Martínez, Eugenio Pino and Andrés Gómez Gordo; 12 years and six months for Enrique García Castaño —although all the cases against this commissioner are on hold after suffering a stroke—; 12 years, five months and 15 days for the driver Sergio Ríos, who collected from the reserved funds; and two and a half years for Marcelino Martín Blas.

In his resolution this Friday, García-Castellón has agreed to impose civil liability bonds of 120,000 euros for Fernández Díaz, Martínez and Pino; as well as 100,000 euros for Villarejo and Ríos; of 20,000 euros for Gómez Gordo, and 3,000 euros for the rest, except for García castaño, who is set at 2,000 euros.

