The head of the Court of First Instance and Instruction 7 of Paterna, acting on guard, agreed on Saturday the internment in a hospital psychiatry unit of the young man detained for, allegedly, send emails with mass threats to several educational centers in the province of Valencia, which were evicted as a precautionary measure last Thursday.

The judge has adopted this civil measure after the arrested was subject to a forensic exploration, within the framework of an open cause, initially and without prejudice to subsequent qualification, by the Crimes of serious threats and criminal organization.

The 23 -year -old was since last Thursday in custody of the Civil Guard until finally this Saturday has gone to court decreeing his entry into a psychiatric unit of a hospital in Valencia.

In the emails with which he threatened about twenty schools, the arrested said to be part of a group known as 764 (of pedophiles). "Today I planned to go to all the schools listed and kill as many people as possible," he said.









The mails went to schools in the Valencian municipalities of Chiva, Yátova, Seven Aguas, Turís, Cheste and Buñol, which suspended the classes. Specifically, according to Europa Press, the mails were received in 27 centers from six locations -Turís, Yátova, Chiva, Cheste, Buñol and Seven Waters- in which they study 11,314 students.