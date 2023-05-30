Demonstration of the squatter movement during the neighborhood conflict over El Kubo and La Ruïna. albert garcia

A Barcelona judge has ordered the eviction of La Ruïna, one of the two occupied buildings in the Bonanova neighborhood that strained the electoral campaign in Barcelona. The ruling agrees with Sareb, the owner of the property, and urges the occupants to leave the property “free, empty and expeditious” under the warning that, if they do not do so, the launch will proceed. The eviction, however, will not be executed until the sentence is final. Once this occurs, the Common Service for Civil Actions (SAC) will set a date to carry it out.

The judge condemns the “ignored occupants” of La Ruïna to “immediately cease any act of disturbance of possession of the property”, of which the bad bank is partially the owner. The squatters’ lawyer had requested the suspension of the eviction on the grounds that Sareb is not entitled to request it since it does not own the entire property: 40% belongs to two companies that have not been involved in the case. He had also asked the property to offer a social rent to the occupants.

The ruling, however, fully agrees with Sareb, which had already demanded the precautionary eviction of La Ruïna due to alleged public order problems. The head of court of first instance number 39 in Barcelona, ​​Ana Beatriz Flores, considers that Sareb “has the legitimacy to act in defense of the interest of the community” of owners. She also alludes to the statement, at trial, of an inspector from the Mossos d’Esquadra who works in the Sarrià-Sant Gervasi district. The police verified that the occupation prevents the owner from enjoying the property and that the people who occupy it do not live there on a regular basis, but “are fluctuating.”

La Ruïna has an adjoining building, baptized by the squatters as El Kubo, whose eviction had already been previously agreed. The SAC had even set a date for the launch: March 23. But the Mossos requested that it be postponed for security reasons. The idea, they argued, was to jointly execute the launches of both buildings, because they are connected to each other and because the occupants access, indistinctly, one or the other. With the decision now handed down by the Barcelona judge, and waiting for it to be final, the possibility of this joint eviction is getting closer.

La Ruïna has been squatted since 2019; El Kubo, since 2016. The occupation, however, focused part of the electoral campaign when right-wing parties cheered a protest demonstration for alleged threats and attacks on residents of Bonanova. The Desokupa company, which practices evictions to the limit of the law, led the mobilizations. Groups for and against the squatters even called a protest the same day, although the Mossos avoided incidents by preventing them from meeting.

