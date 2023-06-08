Thursday, June 8, 2023, 1:14 p.m.



| Updated 1:37 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The head of the Court of Violence against Women number 1 of Torrevieja (Alicante) has ordered the entry into provisional prison, communicated and without bail for the 42-year-old man who was arrested this Tuesday for allegedly stabbing his partner in the Alicante town of Guardamar del Segura, as reported by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV).

Agents of the armed institute have transferred the detainee to the courts this Thursday from the Torrevieja Hospital, where he remained hospitalized after being run over by a taxi when he was fleeing from a Civil Guard patrol after the events.

The alleged aggressor is now being investigated in an open case, initially and without prejudice to further qualification, for a crime of attempted homicide/murder, according to the TSJCV.

The judge has also issued a protection order in favor of the victim, which prevents the investigated from approaching or communicating with her by any means. The victim, a 31-year-old woman, continues to be admitted to the Torrevieja University Hospital, with a reserved prognosis.

The events occurred this Tuesday, around 6:00 p.m., in a house in the urban area of ​​Guardamar, where the man allegedly stabbed his sentimental partner and later fled. The Government sub-delegate in Alicante, Araceli Poblador, pointed out that there was no protection order for the woman because she was not at the VioGén base, since there were no previous complaints between them.