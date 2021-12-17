Securitas company headquarters where ‘Eugin’ injured three former co-workers. Enric Fontcuberta (EFE)

The judge investigating the shooting at the hands of a security guard that occurred on Tuesday in Tarragona, which left four wounded, has ordered his admission to provisional prison without bail. The gunman, Marin Eugen Sabau, 45, must comply with the measure for now at the Vall d’Hebron hospital in Barcelona, ​​where he remains admitted and unconscious after barricading himself in a farmhouse and being seriously injured in an exchange of shots. with the Special Intervention Groups (GEI), an elite unit of the Mossos d’Esquadra. The judge has ordered the regional police to “establish the surveillance measures necessary for compliance with the measure in the hospital.” When you obtain the medical discharge, you will be transferred immediately to the Tarragona jail.

The prison order, to which EL PAÍS has accessed, sheds new details about the day of fury in which Eugin -name by which he was known by his environment- presumably wanted to take revenge on his bosses. At 11:17 a.m. on December 14, he broke into the offices of the Securitas company in the Plaza del General Prim, in the heart of Tarragona. He had been on a long-term sick leave and relations with the company were difficult. “After arguing with one of his bosses,” the car reads, the gunman “ended up shooting three of the company’s workers,” who remain hospitalized in serious condition: the manager José Manuel M., the inspector Juan Jesús H. and the head of service Luisa R.

The man left Securitas at high speed and fled, armed, at the wheel of a gray Citroën Xsara. The regional police activated the device Gàbia (Cage) to arrest him as soon as possible. At one point during the flight, Eugin “came across a civilian identifier who was conducting a control at the Mas Pujol roundabout” and “opened fire on the police crew with a long firearm,” says the head of the investigating court. number 5 of Tarragona, Sònia Zapater. He wounded an agent in the arm, who had to be transferred by helicopter and is prosecuting the lawyer José Antonio Bitos, from the Mossos USPAC union.

An hour later, a neighbor of Riudoms (Tarragona) alerted that he had seen “a suspicious individual in an abandoned farmhouse” in that municipality. It was Eugin, who, according to the agents, “was wearing a bulletproof vest and was in a waiting attitude with a long gun that was carrying a telescopic sight.” After the failure of the negotiations promoted by the police, around 4.30 pm the security guard “began to shoot at the agents,” who responded to the attack. The man ended up with several gunshot wounds.

The regional police has made available to the judge an email sent by Eugin in which “he records the labor grievances to which he claims to have submitted”. In the email, he “indicates the persons responsible” for these insults and also mentions that he has firearms of which he attaches photographs. The text accused the company of racist behavior, according to sources in the investigation. Despite the threats, no one triggered any alerts at the security company.

Eugin was a lover of weapons. For 15 years he had frequented a shooting club and, in addition, he was the holder of a license to own up to six firearms. Even so, the judge attributes to him – in addition to the crimes of attempted murder and attempted murder – a crime of illegal possession of weapons.

Magistrate Zapater orders provisional prison for risk of flight – “it seems that he currently lacks work, and there is no evidence that he has dependents” – and due to the risk of criminal repetition: Eugin, the order adds, lacks “respect for human life ”since he shot at co-workers and also opened fire on Mossos agents. There is nothing to indicate that he cannot attack his victims again, because they were “his premeditated objective” and the people he considered “the cause of all his ills”. As established by law, given the hospitalization of the investigated, the judge has summoned the parties (prosecution and defense) to a hearing, on Monday, on the provisional prison.