Pedro Castillo sentenced his future when, for reasons that are still a mystery, he attempted an improvised self-coup that ended with his arrest that same day. The rural school teacher will still take time to return to his house, in the Andean mountains where he said he was happy surrounded by cows and fields. A judge issued this Thursday 18 months of provisional prison for him, who faces sentences of no less than ten years for the crime of rebellion and conspiracy. The decision also ends the idea of ​​traveling to Mexico as a political refugee. That was the first plan that Castillo launched last Wednesday when he saw that his attempted coup was leading nowhere.

Castillo is so lonely since even his lawyers did not show up for the hearing this Thursday. Instead, he was assigned one ex officio. The judge has accepted the thesis of the prosecution, which also warned of the risk of flight. Running away was what he tried to do when cornered. The Congress that he had supposedly dissolved with his televised announcement to the nation ignored his words. The parliamentarians continued the session and after a while they approved his dismissal. Everyone turned their backs on him. The police ordered his arrest and the escorts who were taking him to the Mexican embassy to be safe handed him over to a police station. Since that day he sleeps in a jail.

The provisional prison will outlast his term, a fleeting 17-month adventure that ended in the most abrupt and bewildering way of all. Castillo was not able to have a stable government, he came to name five cabinets, and never took the political initiative. His mandate was a drifting mandate, without any defined objective. The professor who won the presidency with the banner of change and the promise to govern for the poor, like him, ended up blowing himself up on television with a clumsy coup that had no support.

The only person who remained faithful to the president until the end was Aníbal Torres, for whom the judge has dismissed the request of the Prosecutor for prosional prison. Torres was the person who was seen at all times by Castillo’s side since his arrest, then as a lawyer. He had been his fourth prime minister, although he resigned when corruption was already flooding the corridors of the presidential palace. Just two days after the self-coup, Torres announced on Twitter that he had gone into hiding after finding out he was being investigated. Now he must remain in Lima and appear before the judge on the first day of each month.

His lawyer had argued this morning at the hearing that his secrecy was a form of speaking, since the lawyer, who is now 79 years old, was willing to return to teaching at the university. The Prosecutor’s Office even accused him of having written the text that Castillo read. Although his defense denies that he knew that this was going to happen. He says that he arrived at the Palace and Castillo announced that he was going to give a message to the nation. Torres then withdrew elsewhere “to meditate” while Castillo tried to become an Alberto Fujimori-style autocrat.

Today the last dictator of Peru and the last president share the same prison, although they have not yet crossed the corridors due to the status of detainee that Castillo had until now. In the surroundings of the prison, dozens of followers of the rural teacher gathered throughout the day. To them, he is just a victim of a corrupt Congress that never let him govern. While the judge read his resolution, in an appearance that lasted all afternoon, the castillistas demanded his release.

In the streets of Lima the protests were also much more numerous than the previous days. From the southern Andean regions, caravans of protesters have been arriving in the capital to express their rejection of the new government and the need for an immediate advance of elections. That gives encouragement to Castillo, who continues to proclaim himself the president of the country although his freedom seems increasingly distant. The protests that began the same day of his arrest already add up to 10 deaths in clashes between the police and the demonstrators. The last two this Thursday, the first day of the state of emergency that the Executive decreed throughout the country to try to recover a security that seems increasingly distant.

