The Court of Instruction number 1 of Cartagena has decided to open an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the awarding of contracts by the Port Authority of this city and will investigate the alleged responsibility of nine people in the plot. The complaint filed by the Prosecutor’s Office on Friday of last week is admitted for processing, in which the current president of the organization, Yolanda Muñoz, and her predecessor in office, Antonio Sevilla, were identified as those allegedly responsible for the events criminal. Both leaders have held various positions of responsibility in the Murcian administration at the hands of the PP. On Monday of this week, Muñoz appeared to announce that she is not contemplating resigning, and that she will commission two audits, one internal and one external, to examine the contracts in which the possible irregularities that are now being investigated would have been committed.

According to the information provided this Wednesday by the Superior Court of Justice of Murcia, the head of the court sees indications of “the possible existence of very diverse crimes, among which are those of prevarication, influence peddling, disclosure of secrets / use of privileged information, prohibited negotiations and activities and falsification of public documents”. The order indicates that at least eight of the facts denounced by the Prosecutor’s Office “have minimal and sufficient evidence of the alleged commission of various criminal offenses and that justify the need to initiate preliminary proceedings in order to clarify them.” Therefore, it asks the Public Ministry to transfer this information to a total of nine investigated and to the representatives of two companies “so that they are informed of the facts attributed to them, as well as their right to examine the proceedings, to act in the process and designate a lawyer before their statement is taken.”

The Prosecutor’s investigation began after a complaint filed in September 2021 by the union delegations of Comisiones Obreras and UGT in the company committee of the port of Cartagena in which they pointed out possible favorable treatment to companies in the award of contracts, among which The tender from the SOPRA digitization project office stands out, for an amount close to one million euros.

The unions also pointed out alleged irregularities in the acquisition of computers through minor contracts, the tender for the organization of the Vive Tu Puerto Cultural Week and other various contracts related to infrastructure works. Likewise, they warned of favorable treatment in the awarding of various posts for area managers and other jobs.

The works council also denounced at the time alleged coercion suffered by an engineer who had declined to sign certain specifications and who was sanctioned by the Port Authority.

In March 2022, the Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit of the National Police (UDEF) deployed an extensive device in the offices of the Cartagena Port Authority and seized numerous documentation on the contracts.