The judge of the National Court Santiago Pedraz has agreed to open an oral trial against the Pujol Ferrusola family. The magistrate considers incidentally that Jordi Pujol, former Catalan president between 1980 and 2003, and his seven children are allegedly part of a criminal organization that would have enriched itself for decades with alleged corrupt activities taking advantage of their political position. The instructor has asked them to deposit 7.5 million euros to cover possible civil liabilities derived from a possible conviction.

Pedraz brings the entire family to the dock, with the exception of the former president’s wife, Marta Ferrusola – whom he exonerated due to her health condition after the defense presented a medical report alleging that she suffered from severe dementia- , as well as 11 other people, including Mercé Gironés, the ex-wife of the Pujol’s eldest son, Jordi Pujol Ferrusola, and several businessmen awarded public works.

They are charged with alleged crimes of illicit association, money laundering, continued crime of falsification of commercial documents, crime of frustration in execution and up to seven crimes against the Public Treasury. To guarantee possible civil liabilities for the latter, he claims the first-born to deposit 7.5 million euros and his ex-wife, another 400,000 euros, within ten days. Otherwise, it will proceed to the preventive seizure of your assets until this amount is completed.

Years in jail



The instructor has followed in the footsteps of the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office, who requested nine years in prison for Jordi Pujol, 91, and up to 29 years for his eldest son, while the State Attorney’s Office pointed only to the first-born, his ex-wife and another brother, Josep Pujol Ferrusola, interesting for them 25, 17 and four years in prison, respectively.

In the order that ended the investigation, almost a year ago, the judge proposed to try the entire family for allegedly forming a criminal organization to take advantage of their “privileged position of descent in political, social and political life. Catalan economy for decades ”, accumulating an“ excessive patrimony directly related to economic perceptions derived from corrupt activities ”.