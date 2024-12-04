The head of the Court of Instruction number 41 of Madrid, Juan Carlos Peinado, already has the relationship of bank accounts of Begoña Gómezthe wife of the President of the Government, who requested a few weeks ago through the system that connects the courts with different administrations and entities, the Judicial Neutral Point. And the answer, although “incomplete”, shows a total of eleven financial products, of which four are bank accounts of which it is the owner and only two have a balance: one accumulates 0.15 cents and the other, 40.10 euros .

Peinado is investigating Begoña Gómez on suspicion of crimes of influence peddling and corruption in private businesses in relation to the “takeoff” of his professional career since her husband became president of the Government, as defined in an order by the Provincial Court of Madrid. These investigations, which cover both his relationship with the businessman who was awarded the public contract Juan Carlos Barrabés and his access to an extraordinary professorship at the Complutense University of Madrid, have been expanded to the alleged crimes of misappropriation and professional intrusion in relation to a software created for those studies he directed.

It is in this context where the judge asked the Judicial Neutral Point for a list of the accounts. The response, to which ABC had access, covers from December 2019 to November 2024 and clearly carries the notice that is “incomplete”.

Regarding the software of the chair and the website that supported it, transformatsc.org, the procedures carried out so far have made it clear that the domain was registered on September 21, 2022 in the name of Blanca de Juan, coordinator of the master’s degree. of Competitive Social Transformation that was taught under the umbrella of those studies.









This appears in the response that has also been sent to the court by Arsys Internet SLU, the technology company that provided the support and that had been required to indicate who hired and paid for its services. One of the alleged crimes for which Judge Juan Carlos Peinado is investigating the wife of the President of the Government is for misappropriation in relation to the registration and management of said domain related to the chair, since it is a service associated with the program. of studies at the Madrid public university.

According to Arsys data, Blanca de Juan registered it in September 2022, although in July 2023 Begoña Gómez herself became the client managing the domain, after the former requested the company to transfer it to her. the ownership. The website was deactivated in September 2024, according to the company, due to non-payment of the fee to renew its maintenance for another year. Until then, Gómez had assumed an annuity. It is worth remembering that the popular accusation carried out by HazteOír denounced the fall of the domain that had been eliminated and the defense of the president’s wife explained that the Complutense, notified of the expiration of the contract, did not want to take charge of it, so neither did she.

Gómez is summoned to testify for this part of the investigation on December 18. He has already requested proceedings and has provided emails to prove that he put the website in his name because the university itself told him so.