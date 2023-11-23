The judge of the National Court Francisco de Jorge has finally formalized an offer of actions to the press officer of the women’s soccer team, Patricia Pérez, so that she can accuse as a victim and injured party of an illegal act of coercion in the case. that is being followed against Luis Rubiales for sexual assault and pressure on the player Jennifer Hermoso.

This possibility had been hovering over the investigation for several weeks, because the appearance of the different witnesses has given shape to the thesis that Patricia Pérez, daughter-in-law of José Miguel Monje Carrillo (president of the Football Federation of the Region of Murcia) was pressured in maneuvers that could constitute a criminal offense based on the main investigation into the coercion of the soccer player.

The facts that support this thesis already start from the bus in which the team was traveling from the stadium where they had just won the Soccer World Cup, in Sydney, and Patricia Pérez had to send a statement to the media that included some words from Hermoso who she had not uttered. Pérez, married to Monje Carrillo’s son who also works in the RFEF Communication Department, went on vacation for a month after the World Cup.

Upon her return, she went directly to the Compliance department of the RFEF and presented a letter denouncing the pressure to which she was subjected at that meeting. The person in charge of this division went as a witness to the National Court a few days ago and it was the last straw: he listed a whole battery of events that would constitute serious irregularities in the way in which Pérez was treated and the context in which that was done. declaration and the resulting report.

Hence, finally, the judge has decided to also recognize her as a victim, which would change her position in the case, where she now appears as a witness. She gives him five days to decide if she wants to press charges.