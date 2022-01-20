Magistrate María del Mar Gómez Hernández, who is investigating the tragic circumstances that led to the death of the young Sara Gómez during a cosmetic surgery operation from Cartagena’s Investigating Court number 3, has begun to request evidence that should make it possible to narrow down the possible criminal liability arising from this matter.

In a recently issued order, the instructor demands that the main investigator, the surgeon Javier Alejandro M., clarify how many liposculptures he had performed before the one that ended up costing the life of that Alcantarilla neighbor. With this data, the magistrate intends to determine what was the degree of real experience of this professional in this type of intervention, since his training as an MIR had focused on a very different specialty: cardiovascular surgery.

Similarly, the instructor requires this doctor to deliver to the court the civil liability insurance that he must have to cover himself against possible eventualities in an operation. So far, as stated in the ruling, he has only provided insurance that protects him against vascular surgery interventions, such as varicose vein operations, but there is no evidence of the necessary policy regarding liposculptures and other cosmetic surgery interventions. .

Finally, the judge has also begun to summon witnesses to that intervention, including health professionals who were in the operating room when Sara Gómez was operated on. In another ruling, he laments the “media circus” that this matter has become and, as a special reproach, states that some media have even published the woman’s autopsy report.

The victim’s family has hired the criminal Evaristo Llanos to represent them.