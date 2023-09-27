Jorge Vilda is already formally investigated in the ‘Rubiales case’. The judge of the National Court investigating the facts has summoned the former coach of the women’s team on October 10 when he saw signs that he could coerce the player Jennifer Hermoso and her family to support the version of the former president of the Spanish Football Federation. Soccer (FEF) for the kiss he gave the soccer player at the World Cup trophy presentation.

With the approval of the Prosecutor’s Office, Judge Francisco de Jorge has also summoned as investigators the director of the men’s team, the former professional soccer player Albert Luque, and the former marketing manager of the federation, Rubén Rivera, who will appear in court. judicial headquarters on the same Tuesday the 10th.

The decision of the head of the Central Court of Instruction number one comes after this Monday Rafael Hermoso, brother of the injured party, and a friend of hers testified as witnesses. According to legal sources present at the interrogation, both “ratified and expanded” the testimony that the victim provided before the Prosecutor’s Office, both regarding the lack of consent in the kiss and the alleged coercion on the part of Rubiales and his environment for the soccer player to support the exculpatory version.

In this group they named former coach Jorge Vilda, who was among the people who tried to convince Hermoso’s family on the plane returning from Sydney to Madrid that he had to come out in support of the former president. This episode supposedly occurred before the technical stop in Doha, where the person investigated for crimes of sexual assault and coercion recorded the famous video minimizing the events, unsuccessfully asked Jenni Hermoso to leave, giving him his support, and the FEF communications office sent a official note attributing statements to the player that were not hers.

The trip to Ibiza



In her statement on Monday, the lieutenant prosecutor of the National Court, Marta Durántez, also asked Rafael Hermoso about his involvement in the alleged coercion of the aforementioned Luque and Rivera, who had tried to pressure his sister to change her version both on the return trip from Sydney, as explained previously, and on the subsequent stay in Ibiza, where the world champions celebrated their victory between August 22 and 25.

After listening to their testimony, Judge De Jorge asked the lieutenant prosecutor’s opinion to change the status of Vilda, Luque and Rivera from witnesses to those under investigation and the representation of the Public Ministry gave its approval, as explained by legal sources.

Regarding the summons of other witnesses, Judge De Jorge maintains for this Thursday the appearances of the press chief of the women’s team, Patricia Pérez, and the former director of Integrity of the FEF, Miguel García Caba, who will testify based on the 10am. Subsequently, on Monday, October 2, it will be the turn of the players Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes and Misa Rodríguez.

This new phase of the investigation of the ‘Rubiales case’ comes after the statement of the former president of the federation himself in the National Court, to whom the lieutenant prosecutor asked about five people to try to clarify the “harassment” suffered by Jenni Hermoso and their family environment. At the moment four, Rubiales himself, Vilda, Luque and Rivera, already have the status of being investigated.