The head of the Investigating Court number 1 of Cartagena, who is investigating an alleged corruption plot within the Cartagena Port Authority (APC), ordered this Friday the search for information on the computers of the headquarters of this organization, according to confirmed legal sources.

A lawyer from the administration of justice, together with several members of the National Police, went this Friday morning to the APC headquarters with an order from the instructor to access all the necessary devices in the search for information that The magistrate considers it important in the course of this investigation for an alleged plot to fix contracts and award jobs to people linked to the Popular Party from 2014 to 2021.

In the procedure that is followed in this Cartagena court, both the general director of the entity, Fermín Rol, and the former presidents of the Cartagena Port Authority Antonio Sevilla and Yolanda Muñoz are being investigated. The instructor, in her car, recounts in detail the documentation that she intends to collect at the APC headquarters and the relationship that she has with some of those investigated.

Claim, for example, the file of the Vive tu Puerto cultural week, in relation to the period in which Muñoz -defended by criminal lawyer Raúl Pardo-Geijo Ruiz- was in charge of the institution. The judge also requests the files of several of the contracts that are under scrutiny in this case and the port police job bank. The instructor also demands access to the corporate mail of eleven people, including Muñoz, Rol or Sevilla.

The port authorities, according to the sources, facilitated access to the administration’s lawyer, so it was not necessary for the judge to issue a search warrant.