Pablo Iglesias, leader of Podemos, in Congress this week. EUROPA PRESS / E. Vine. POOL – Eu / Europa Press

The judge of Neuron case, Juan José Escalonilla, has ordered the Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit (UDEF) of the Police to investigate a whole battery of videos that Podemos has presented as proof that the Mexican consultancy did indeed carry out the work it was entrusted with and for which paid him 360,000 euros. The magistrate, according to an order of February 3, has asked the investigators to analyze those images in case behind the recordings is, instead of Neurona, the company Yugen Media, with which the formation also signed a service contract services prior to the April 2019 general election.

The magistrate, who keeps the party as a legal entity and several members of its leadership accused, maintains that there are indications that Neurona never really worked for Podemos. The instructor suspects that the contract that was signed with this consultant was “simulated.” As he writes in a car, his object was allegedly not to provide a service, but to divert money to Creative Advice Interactive, a Mexican company linked to Neurona itself. A maneuver that, according to the judge, could be aimed at financing foreign parties, the illegal financing of Podemos itself, or even compensating external agents who helped create the formation in 2014.

A thesis that Podemos rejects, which repeats that the Latin American company did the jobs for which it was paid. To try to prove it, he contributed 1,400 products that they would have supplied, among which are the videos that Escalonilla puts under suspicion. Several of them, “advertised through YouTube and other social networks.” Therefore, it has cited José Miguel Almazán, administrator of Yugen Media, as a witness.

The judge has also called Eric Alfredo Guerrero, the person who supposedly drew up the contract between Neurona and the political formation, to testify, according to the documentation provided by Mónica Carmona, a lawyer for the party, former head of Regulatory Compliance, who is confronted with the leaders of the political force led by Pablo Iglesias. She was the one who, along with another old Podemos lawyer, José Manuel Calvente, denounced the alleged irregularities that have given rise to the case.

This macrocause has slimmed down since it opened last summer. The judge has filed four of the lines of investigation initiated: on the cost overruns in the reform of the new headquarters of the party; the alleged unauthorized access to the hard drive of a training worker; the alleged diversion of money from its solidarity fund, a fund to which public officials donate part of their salary for social purposes and which the opposition classified as “box b”; and the contracts signed with the consulting firm ABD Europa for 28-A.

Only two parts remain: one that deals with the payment of supposed “bonuses” to the manager and the treasurer; and another on the contract signed with Neurona, where the Prosecutor’s Office appreciates indications of possible crimes of falsity in commercial and electoral documents, although not attributable to the party as a legal entity. The Provincial Court of Madrid urged the magistrate to specify “quickly” what crimes he attributes to Podemos.