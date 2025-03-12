The titular judge of the Court of Instruction 1 of Barcelona, ​​Alejandra Gil, has summoned to declare as investigated the former presidents of FC Barcelona, ​​Josep Maria Bartomeu, Sandro Rosell for the Negreira case. Bartomeu’s citation will be June 17 and Rosell, on June 30. This is stated in a car that has had access The avant -garde. The magistrate, who has inherited the case after the retirement of the previous judge, Joaquín Aguirre, has also summoned the former Directors Òscar Grau and Albert Soler; To the wife of Negreira, Ana Paula Rufas, and the son of Negreira, Javier Enriquez. They must declare for the crimes of sports corruption, which implies having altered the competition, and unfair administration, which involves having paid a passenger for a service.

These will be the first interrogations that will be made after the failed attempt with respect to José María Enriquez Negreira who claimed to suffer a Alzheimer’s pear avoid answering the questions. Rosell and Bartomeu’s citations occur exactly two years later since the case exploded. In addition, the judge has decided to extend the instruction for six more months in case of the declaration of the investigated indications of crime that may imply “the adoption of new proceedings as a tracking of money” or “other testimony,” says the judge.

The Negreira case broke out in March 2023 after the Prosecutor’s Office after a complaint by the Tax Agency initiated an investigation to clarify whether FC Barcelona paid in exchange for arbitration favors after detecting that he paid 7.5 million euros for 17 years to the vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees, José María Enriquez Negreira. At the moment, the 21 interrogated referees denied having been influenced by Negreira to benefit FC Barcelona. The judge is waiting to receive a report from the Civil Guard that analyzes where Barça money that Negreira charged.