Ismael Moreno, the judge of the National Court that instructs the ‘Koldo Case’, has expanded six months the investigations due to the “numerous seized material” and that is still being analyzed by the Central Operational Unit of the Civil Guard.

In a car, the magistrate informs that, after the analysis of all documents, both the number of proceedings and the accused could be increased, referring to the investigation, “whose progress will determine the practice of new proceedings and even new imputations“

Specifically, the analysis of the information that was achieved thanks to the sentences of telephone numbers, computers and documentation of those investigated in the input and registration proceedings is pending.

Since the instructional period ended this March 8, with this six -month extension it will last, at least, Until September 8.

As you remember Europa Pressin this Moreno procedure investigates the payment of alleged commissions in exchange for public contract awards. The bulk of the case, however, remained in the hands of the Supreme Court after the magistrate raised the matter by considering that it was necessary to investigate the former transport minister José Luis Ábalos for the alleged “main role” that he would have played in the alleged plot.

Last week, the Central Court of Instruction number 2 agreed to send to the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard a box “that has appeared” in the judicial headquarters itself and that contains documents of both the exassor ministerial Koldo García and his brother Joseba García.

The entrances and records by the ‘Operation Delore’ took place on February 20, 2024, so the finding has elapsed more than a year from them. In this case, the alleged bites are investigated in the public award of contracts for the purchase of masks during the pandemic.