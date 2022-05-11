The magistrate Adolfo Carretero, who is investigating the commission agents Luis Medina and Alberto Luceño for the sale of defective sanitary material to the Madrid City Council in the most critical phase of the pandemic, has now decided to delve into how the acquisition was proposed to the Consistory of the capital of this type of product during the coronavirus crisis. Through a resolution dated this Wednesday, to which EL PAÍS had access, the judge has ordered the local Administration to inform him of whether, in March 2020, there was a “general email intended to receive contribution proposals from sanitary material” and if it was used by businessmen under suspicion.

This is one of the key points of the case, opened for fraud, money laundering and document falsification. Carretero investigates how the commission agents got to those responsible for the City Council’s Purchasing area, with whom they forged a close relationship. Medina reported that, after asking for help from one of her former university professors, she put him in touch with Carlos Martínez-Almeida, cousin of the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida. In turn, the alderman’s relative – who has been summoned to testify this Thursday – later provided him with the contact of Elena Collado, a senior position in the Consistory.

But, did the commission agents go through the usual channel enabled for any entrepreneur? That point has not yet been made clear in the summary. In her statement before the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, Medina assured that the mayor’s cousin provided her with the “contact” of Elena Collado and that he “spoke” with her. Before the judge he added that Carlos Martínez-Almeida gave him a “e-mail”, and that he believed it was that of the high position of the City Council, “as responsible for Purchases at that time”. However, after the scandal broke out, the Consistory maintained that the relative only provided him with a generic email, the same one that was supposedly given to all those who contacted the Administration for the sale of medical supplies.

Above all, the judge now wants to investigate, after asking Podemos, in person as a popular accusation. For this reason, the magistrate grants five days to the City Council to inform him if there was such a thing. e-mail generic and, “if so, specify the specific address and the way in which it was advertised”. It also requires the Consistory that, where appropriate, deliver all the emails that Medina and Luceño sent to that e-mailas well as all the attached files that they would have sent.

Along the same lines, the version offered by Carlos Martínez-Almeida, summoned at ten in the morning this Thursday before the judge, will also be key. “It is convenient [saber] the testimony of [primo] to know the way in which those investigated contacted the person in charge of hiring at the City Council, and if there was any favored treatment with them due to the intervention of Carlos Martínez-Almeida, ”said the magistrate in a car last Tuesday , where he ruled out calling him as accused.

The judge has also ordered this Wednesday the National Police to collect and analyze the original documents and files that the commission agents sent to their respective banks to justify the six million euros that entered as commissions after giving the pitch in the Consistory. Carter wants his metadata to be studied to know when it was created and modified. The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office suspects that these papers, where Luceño and Medina presented themselves as “exclusive agents” of the Asian company Leno, were forged.