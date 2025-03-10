The Catarroja judge investigating the management of the DANA that swept half province of Valencia on October 29 has summoned Declare as investigated To the former justice and interior console, Salome Pradasand your former number two in this department, Emilio Argüeso. Besides, has rejected the president’s imputation of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazónfor his status as achor before the Superior Court of Valencian Justice (TSJCV) without prejudice to him to voluntarily request it, as the law collects.

Both decisions have been notified to the parties in two records dated Monday within the framework of the open case in the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of the Valencian town for alleged Homicide crimes and reckless injury. In the first of the resolutions, the instructor The number of fatalities elevates to 225together with three missing persons, which will include these previous proceedings, after incorporating a woman suffering from leukemia, required periodic blood transfusions and respiratory assistance with oxygen and, after running out of that assistance, died at the Hospital de la Fe on November 12 of last year.

The instructor considers it necessary to take a statement as investigated, on a date still to be determined, to the ex -conssellera and to which he was a regional secretary of the same Ministry. As for the first, he points out that had attributed as the highest authority “the process of adopting measures of population self -protection “and with respect to the second point that its declaration is necessary given its” organic relevance and therefore decisor. “

The judge reiterates in this order that the notice to the population for the Esalert system at 8:11 pm on October 29 “It was late and wrong”. Remember, also, that the Dana “It was not an unforeseen weather phenomenon“, since its progress and development was announced by the State Agency for Metorology (Aemet),” to the point that the University of Valencia agreed to the complete suspension of its activities. “In the opinion of the magistrate, those forecasts” had to lead to a call in the morning “of that day of the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi),” to the object of warning the population. “

The auto recludes the official and detailed information about the weather alert that offered the autonomic television à Puntincluding various live connections from affected locations such as Chiva or Utiel, where he realized minutes after 15.00 hours of the overflow of the Gallo ravine (which the name of the poyo takes flow) or of the lean riverrespectively.

In this way, for the head of the Court, the call of the Cecopi, at 5:00 p.m. of that day, “It was carried out with a great delayto which it must be added that decision -making by the regional administration aimed at alerting the population occurred with an even greater delay. “

The Cecopi -Prosigue- “is a coordination body” in emergencies with other administrations, but “this is completely independent of the decisions that can be made in the field of civil protection by whom It holds not only exclusive competencebut the possibility of carrying out the communication to the population of protection measures “.

The judge understands that the ads about the “severity of the situation” occurred “In various fields and sufficient in advance”through Aemet, the calls to the emergency telephone number of the Generalitat 112, the media or the Hydrographic Confederation of Júcar (CHJ).

“The problem would reside not in the absence of informationhad left over it, and by innumerable means, in real time (…), but in the fact that in the face of such information, or it was ignored, its scope was not understood (…) or the relevant decisions were not made by whom he had the power of decision, “he says.

The judge thus admits the complaint filed by the Association of Damnified Dana Horta Sud with respect to Salomé Pradas and Emilio Argüeso, while rejects it regarding the other complaints: The general director of Emergency, a Head of Service, the deputy director of the Valencian Agency for Security and Emergency Response (AVSRE) and the president of the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation (CHJ). For the same reasons inadmissible the complaint made by the entity will be heard against the president and four other charges of the CHJ, given the “absence of evidence” against them.

In a second car, the instructor has agreed reject the statement as a witness or investigated of the President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazónwhich had requested the association of victims Dana Horta Sud and two other private accusations, respectively, without prejudice to what “the same could request it.”

However, in view of the instruction carried out so far and the requests for proceedings that some of the parties have made, the judge He has decided to communicate to the Chief of the Consell, who is afrado, this resolution so that you have knowledge of the actions, in accordance with article 118 of the Criminal Procedure Law, and may request your Person.