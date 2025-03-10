The judge of the Dana Imputa to the former Conssellera Salomé Pradas

The Judge of the Dana has agreed to cite, as investigated, the former Conssellera Salomé Pradas and the former autonomic emergency secretary, Emilio Argüeso. The magistrate attacks, in a resounding car dictated this Monday, against the versions of the Consell de Carlos Mazón.

The Mazón government responds to the judge that stopped the Cecopi for an “exclusively face -to -face work period”

On the one hand, it considers that the response of the Generalitat on the pauses of the meeting of the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi), according to which it stopped for an “exclusively face -to -face work period”, is a mere “euphemism”, according to the instructor. “It is not an explicit answer to what is requested,” says the car.

On the other hand, the judge denies the alleged “informative blackout” by the Hydrographic Confederation of Júcar (CHJ) on the overflow of the Poyo ravine. “You cannot claim an ignorance of the emergency responses of the Valencian Genralitat of the SAIH [Sistema Automático de Información Hidrológica] Neither of the probability of access to it, nor in parallel attribute criminal responsibility to the president of the CHJ, nor practically all the managerial positions or not of said body, ”says the car.

An accusation says that Mazón omits “essential data” and asks the judge to investigate the calls at 112 without attending



The magistrate insists on the “great delay” on calling the Cecopi meeting on October 29 and the “even greater delay” in launching the automatic alert to mobile phones. The car considers that “it was not necessary to have the assent or compliance of up to 29 people who integrated the Cecopi.” The causes of this delay, adds the instructor, “are not explainable.”