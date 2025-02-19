02/19/2025



The investigation involving Anabel Pantoja (38 years old) and her partner, David Rodríguez for alleged abuse of his daughter, he continues his course and increasingly seems more likely to end in trial. This has been suggested by Judge José Antonio Vázquez Taín in ‘The Ar’ program, where he has analyzed the latest advances. «There are medical reports of causality. It is already explained and the origin is not natural, it is violent, and now you have to see if it is accidental or not, ”he explained.

Meanwhile, the Court of Instruction No. 4 of San Bartolomé de Tirajana maintains the open proceedings since January 21, when the couple of the situation was informed while their little girl remained admitted to the hospital. Although there have been no precautionary measures against them, the investigation continues to advance with new medical tests and exams in order to clarify the facts. Vázquez Tajín has been blunt to ensure that “the girl has injuries”, something that must be evaluated in depth. «Has he cured at all? Do you have sequelae? It is not the same crime if you have caused sequelae or not, ”he said. In that sense, the judge considers that everything indicates that the magistrate in charge of the case would be willing to take him to trial: «I hope to be wrong, but what it seems is that they are raising the trial. If there was a clear innocence, medical reports would not be needed, ”he said.

It should be noted that, so far, the judge was waiting for the results of two medical reviews of the girl at the Maternal Child Hospital of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, where she remained admitted for almost 20 days. “The coroner has ordered a medical monitoring of the child and until it is not going to advance in other issues,” said Joaquín Prat in the program ‘Let’s see’. However, the statements of the Judge of the Asunta case, suggest that this process would be coming to an end and that the decision on whether it is filed or opens a trial would soon come to light.

The importance of medical reports is key in this process, since they will be decisive to establish the origin and intention of injuries. For its part, David Rodríguez's legal team has been optimistic and, according to Antonio Rossi, «the report is on the right track, they will explain that there are injuries that are the product of another story and not what is indicated in the forensic report ».









Amid this delicate situation, Anabel Pantoja and her boyfriend, have decided to leave the Canary Islands with their girl. This was revealed by the program ‘Let’s see’, which obtained exclusively the images of the family leaving their home in Arguineguín, heading to the airport to later land in Seville, where they were received by Merchi, mother of the influencer. However, everything would indicate that this would not be their final stop, but that in the next few days the couple will move to Córdoba, a city where David works, to meet with their lawyers and thoroughly analyze medical reports and thus be able to prepare their defense: «They have a meeting with lawyers. They are going to raise all the medical study to try to give rise to the injuries and not stay in the medical report of the forensic, ”said Rossi.