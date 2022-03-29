Fifteen years later, the investigation of one of the first cases of alleged corruption opened in the courts of the Region continues to make headlines. The instructor of the ‘Barraca case’ has decided to file the charges against six builders and an architect who were related to the plot. In a resolution dated this Monday, to which LA TRUTH has had access, the head of the Court of Instruction number 4 of Murcia, Juan Miguel Ruiz, accepts the request for dismissal that the Prosecutor’s Office made on these investigated last summer.

The ‘Barraca case’ has been investigating since 2007 whether Joaquín Peñalver, from his privileged position as head of Urban Planning, allegedly enriched himself illegally doing business with developers, for which he would have used his wife as a ‘straw woman’. In addition, he is credited with having diverted a large number of urban projects to his family’s architects’ office, which in this way would have taken over much of the existing work in that sector in the municipality.

“Beyond mere guesswork”



In his resolution, for example, the instructor lifts the charges against the builder Félix García Ripoll. The prosecutor, in his initial complaint, pointed out that Urbasa – a firm in which Peñalver’s wife had 50% of the shares – sold in October 2005 to this businessman’s company a piece of dry land, belonging to the hacienda Lo Espinosa, for 1.2 million euros.

The deed stated that the property was acquired with the requirement of being immersed in an urban management process, by which a future urban use of 7,500 m2 of roof would be recognized. Urbasa assumed the commitment and agreed that such land would have these characteristics within the non-extendable period of 24 months. If these characteristics have not been achieved within that period, Félix García Ripoll may request his election from Urbasa Mediterránea, who will be obliged to return 750,000 euros.

The judge points out that “beyond the mere conjectures or suspicions that the conduct of the person under investigation may harbor, the truth is that the ‘fumus’ or circumstantial support that supports his indictment is weak.” The records, he specifies, only confirm an operation between the two merchants and the investigated party makes the purchase “at a market price consistent and reasonable according to the characteristics of the farm.” The instructor also understands that the actions do not reveal “certain knowledge on the part of the investigated party of privileged information in order to a possible illicit favoring.”

In the car, the instructor also orders the dismissal of the charges against the businessmen Francisco Ginés Zapata Triviño and Juan Carlos Zapata Treiviño (Promociones y Construcciones Zapata); Raúl Díaz Garcerán (José Díaz García SA) and Álvaro Martínez-Lozano Molina and Rafael Vázquez Aragón (Varamar Center).

The judge of the ‘Barraca case’ also shelved the accusations against the architect Marco Antonio Menéndez, who was being investigated as an alleged collaborator of the former head of Murcia Urban Planning at Peñalver Arquitectos y Asociados SL (Payals). The magistrate, in his order, points out, however, that “the proceedings carried out do not reveal sufficient evidence of criminal responsibility in the person under investigation, an autonomous architect not integrated into the Payals company, a mere collaborator of it.” His performance was apparently limited “to the elaboration of some of the technical projects of building or urban development that Payals assumed, always acting under the orbit, direction and control of the aforementioned company.”