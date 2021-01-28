He cites an exalted charge of the Environment and Tragsa to clarify how the transfer and sealing of the mining remains in the Llano was designed and executed Authorities and neighbors, along with the Jenny Raft in 2003. / JMR / AGM JOSÉ ALBERTO GONZÁLEZ Thursday, 28 January 2021, 01:01



The Court of Instruction 4 of Cartagena has given a new impetus to the ‘Balsa Jenny case’ with new proceedings that focus on the Autonomous Community, given the alleged irregularities in the works of transfer to a landfill and sealing of mining waste from the old Jenny Raft, in the Llano del Beal. The instructor of this cause