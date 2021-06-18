The judge of the National Court Manuel Garcia Castellon, instructor of the ‘Villarejo case’, already suspected last fall that ‘Operation Kitchen’, the parapolice operation launched in 2013 to obtain sensitive documentation in the possession of Luis Barcenas on the ‘box B’ in the PP, it was organized from within the party. This has been one of the indications that, half a year later, has led to the imputation of María Dolores de Cospedal, former secretary general of the popular, in this separate piece of the macrocause. The former minister will declare on June 29.

The reference of the judge has been known in the voluntary statement made by the policeman Sergio Rios, then a driver from Bárcenas, to which this newspaper has had access. At one point during the interrogation, García Castellón asked the investigated person directly about the authorship of the “illegal” plan of espionage and monitoring of the family of the ex-treasurer of the PP.

“Don’t you think that all this is mounted from the party, not from the Ministry of the Interior?” the magistrate raises, in reference to whether now, after time and analyzing what is known about this device, “it is clear” that his hiring as Bárcenas driver and the operation “were connected.” «That they looked for me on purpose? Yes. Over time, I am becoming more and more aware of it, ”Ríos answered, convinced. “But do you intuit (that it could have come from the PP?)”, Asked the judge, to which the appearing party answered bluntly: “I do not believe in coincidences.” García Castellón then reflects that, “if so, it is clear that the matter is mounted from the party.”

The judge interrupted Ríos’s lawyer to ask these questions after more than twenty minutes of appearance and only when the investigated had already related how he went to work for the former treasurer and his family and how a few months later the commissioners captured him Enrique García Castaño, José Manuel Villarejo and Andrés Gómez Gordo to ask him to collaborate in an operation that, according to his version, “was totally legal” to find money that Bárcenas could have abroad.

That’s how it all started



Ríos stated that a driver who already worked for the party called him on behalf of the “security director” of the PP to offer him a job, to which he agreed due to his financial situation and to complete hours. A few days later he received a call from the ex-treasurer of the PP, who summoned him to a meeting at his home, after which he was hired in February 2013, a few days after his papers from box B were released.

First, García Castaño tried to capture it, although this meeting did not bear fruit, and it was later Gómez Gordo – “whom he admired because they worked together in the Community of Madrid” – who put him in contact with Villarejo. “He told me that he was going to be in charge of a judicial operation that was already underway, that he was going to be the head of the operation.” And about the information that they were asking him over the months that this operation lasted, which he never knew was called ‘Kitchen’ although Villarejo called him ‘chef’, he pointed out that it was any type of information that he could capture about himself Bárcenas or his family,

He listed, for example, what he was talking about or commenting on Mariano Rajoy, María Dolores de Cospedal, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría and other PP leaders such as Javier Arenas, with whom Bárcenas “spoke a lot.” According to Ríos, Villarejo, García Castaño and Gómez Gordo spoke to him «continuously» about the «minister», that is, about Jorge Fernandez Diaz– investigated in the case – assuring him that “they received direct orders from him and the ministry” and that, “on occasion they dispatched.” And he told the judge that one day he took Villarejo himself to the door of the ministry and he “entered directly, without passing controls.”

The ex-driver acknowledged to the judge that he knew that he charged for these services out of the reserved funds, “around 48,000 euros”, and that Villarejo guaranteed him that “it was agreed by the Ministry of the Interior, in the departure of the Secretary of State of Security ”, which was then directed by the investigated Francisco Martinez. “Villarejo explained to me that this demonstrated how important this operation was,” he added, in his absolute belief that everything was legal and that he was helping the Police to find the whereabouts of the money hidden by Bárcenas.