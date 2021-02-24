The ‘procés’ prisoners maintain the third degree. The Penitentiary Surveillance judge has agreed this morning not to suspend the semi-release regime which independence prisoners enjoy since the end of January and with which they can leave the prison from Monday to Thursday during the day to work and from Thursday to Monday sleep at home. After on Thursday the judge of Vigilance number 1 of Barcelona rejected the request of the Prosecutor’s Office to immediately suspend the third degree to Dolors Bassa and Carme Forcadell, this morning the court number 5, in charge of the Lledoners prison, did the same. , where Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Jordi Cuixart, Jordi Sànchez, Josep Rull, Jordi Turull and Joaquim Forn are serving their sentences. In the case of the latter, there is still no resolution, but it will foreseeably be in the same terms.

The two surveillance courts have decided to maintain the third degree while deciding on the merits of the appeal presented by the Prosecutor’s Office on whether or not the granting by the Generalitat of this semi-release regime to the secessionist leaders, sentenced to sentences of nine, is correct. to thirteen years. It so happens that in July, the titular judge of the Surveillance Court number 5 accepted the request of the Prosecutor’s Office and the seven prisoners from Lledoners had to return to the regimen of the second degree. However, the judge who replaces the titular magistrate considers that the suspension only proceeds when an appeal is lodged against a definitive resolution regarding prison status. And this is not the case in his opinion. He has also criticized the “extensive” interpretation that the Public Ministry makes of the regulations and indicates that the provisional suspension of the third degree before resolving the appeal could affect a restriction of rights.

The Ministry of Justice of the Generalitat has already granted the semi-release regime twice to the prisoners of the ‘procés’, who have spent around three years in prison and little more than a year with a firm conviction. The first third degree was revoked by the Supreme Court in December of last year, considering the premature Government’s decision, taking into account the seriousness of the crimes and the period they have been behind bars. The nine prisoners were automatically classified in the second grade, unable to go out to work during the day and spend the weekends at home. The Generalitat, on the other hand, once the regulatory period to review the prison classification had passed, at the end of January, for the second time, approved the third degree for the ‘procés’ prisoners just at the beginning of the electoral campaign.

Again, the Prosecutor’s Office challenged that decision after the elections. The Public Ministry stated that “the extreme seriousness of crimes committed “and the progression to third degree cannot” be used in such initial phases of serving the sentence, as is the case, as a way of altering the conviction of the sentence and its effective compliance. ”