Departure of the procés leaders from the Lledoners prison with the application of the third degree. Albert Garcia / THE COUNTRY

The prison surveillance court number 5 has agreed to maintain for now the semi-release regime for the former vice president of the Government Oriol Junqueras, the three former counselors imprisoned in Lledoners (Barcelona), Jordi Sànchez and Jordi Cuixart until the appeal presented by the Prosecutor’s Office is resolved. He has not yet commented on former counselor Quim Forn, who had until this Wednesday to present his allegations. The same decision was made on Tuesday by the court on which the former president of the Parliament Carme Forcadell and the former councilor Dolors Bassa depend.

The court is based on a technical issue. In the records, it alleges that there is no possibility of filing an appeal against an administrative proposal by the prison administration, in this case semi-freedom through the third degree. Yes, it is possible to do it, he says, before the decision of the Prison Surveillance court. “Faced with this (judicial) resolution, there is an appeal with suspensive effect,” the files indicate. But the prison surveillance courts have not yet expressed themselves on the Generalitat’s resolution.

Thus, eight of the nine pro-independence leaders sentenced for sedition may continue in semi-release, with daily exits from jail from Monday to Thursday, and returning to sleep, at least until the respective surveillance courts decide on the merits of the appeals presented by the Public Ministry against its classification. It is expected that in the coming days, the court will rule on Quim Forn, and everything indicates that it will do so in the same sense of maintaining semi-freedom.

The Supreme Court, the body that tried the pro-independence leaders, will have the last word on the prison situation of the pro-independence leaders. Last December, the court overturned a first third degree granted by the Generalitat, considering it premature. The Prosecutor’s Office has also appealed this second decision because it considers that the circumstances have not changed since then.