The judge of Colmenar Viejo (Madrid) who is investigating the cause of the alleged mistreatment of a married couple against their eight children has lifted this Tuesday the restraining order that existed between the two members of the couple. Initially, this measure was ordered by the parents with respect to the children and also between the two, considering that the parent also mistreated the mother. She denied them from the outset and formally requested on April 18 that this provisional measure be suspended. Something that in which the judge has agreed with him, with the opposition of the prosecutor, who requested his maintenance.

The judge points out in the order to which EL PAÍS has had access that there is no “objective and present” risk with respect to the woman and therefore authorizes the end of this precautionary measure, although he warns that “this could not be said of ceasing the protection of minors from their parents. “The only thing that can be seen is,” continues the head of the investigative court number 1, in Colmenar, “better coordination in their defensive strategy against the process that is pending against them for the crime of domestic violence and against Mr. S against the crime of domestic violence”. Both parents are defended by the office of criminal lawyer Juango Ospina. The legal representation of the woman has been assumed by the lawyer of this firm, Beatriz Uriarte.

The order also highlights the “effort of the Public Ministry” to promote investigative proceedings to determine if the mother’s will is “tainted” by her husband. “At this moment we have the firm decision of the same,” emphasizes the letter. The judge recalls that the woman also tried to appear as a private prosecution and has denied any harassment of her or her children and points out that she attributes the weight of the investigation to the “fabulation” of the minors. The judge highlights that the woman has expressed her desire that she end the restraining order against her husband “without hesitation” without her being able to enter into a “game of presumptions” that she “does not know what he is doing ”.

The couple was arrested at the end of March accused of “abuse and malnutrition” of their eight children between 4 and 14 years old. It was the eldest daughter who denounced the situation in which they lived at home in Colmenar Viejo after crying at school in the presence of two Civil Guard agents who had gone to the educational center to give a talk about youth gangs. According to the information provided by the Civil Guard, when they entered the single-family home they found dirt throughout the house, except in the father’s office, a completely unused bathroom and a room with a bed and two bunk beds in which all the children slept. Two of the eldest daughters have already testified in court in which they have ratified the mistreatment and have provided new information that incriminates the father, but not the mother, whom they say they “love.” The testimonies of the older children indicate that they were punished in the basement of the house for hours, that they were forbidden to be in the living room and that they were beaten and yelled at.

Since the beginning of April, statements have been taken from the minors and various witnesses from the educational center and from the family environment of the parents. The two eldest daughters have given a statement in a Gessel chamber, facilities specially equipped for the interrogation of especially vulnerable victims, such as children. From the day of the arrest, the Community of Madrid took custody of the minors and transferred them to a reception center.

The agents also found in the house several pallets with medical supplies and medicines, which the parent could not initially justify, but who later indicated that he was responding to “paranoia” after having worked during the coronavirus pandemic. The father is a doctor at the Gregorio Marañón hospital, where he continues to practice normally. Health announced an internal investigation into the possible theft of this material from the public center by the doctor, but since then it has not given more details about the progress of these investigations.

