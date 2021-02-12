The judge of Penitentiary Surveillance of the National Court, José Luis de Castro, issued this Thursday an order granting conditional freedom to the former vice president of the Government and former president of Bankia Rodrigo Rato, sentenced to four and a half years for the card scandal Black and in prison since October 25, 2018. The decision comes after Penitentiary Institutions proposed, two weeks ago, his release, taking into account that the politician is over 70 years old (he will turn 72 in March) and shows a “Favorable prognosis” for reintegration.

In the car, ahead of Vozpópuli and to which EL PAÍS has also had access, the judge refers to article 196.1 of the Penitentiary Regulations, which contemplate the granting of conditional release to septuagenarian prisoners or who are expected to reach that age during their sentence. The magistrate also supports his decision that it was Rato’s first time in prison, that the criminal acts for which he was convicted are old (more than eight years), that he paid the civil liability imposed by justice and that since October he has enjoyed of a semi-release regime under telematic control whereby he was serving his sentence at home.

In addition, the magistrate points out that the former vice president of the Government has participated “in a positive way” in a rehabilitation program with restorative justice meetings with victims, similar to those held in his day by the repentant ETA prisoners who took refuge in the Vía Nanclares reintegration. Rato details in a telephone conversation with this newspaper that, in the last two months, he participated in two-hour group sessions led by a psychologist along with four other prisoners who, like him, were on semi-release. “Each one told why we had been convicted and we talked about the victims of our crimes.”

The program, taught by CONCAES (Prison Confraternity of Spain), included a meeting of all of them with a victim. Specifically, with the father of a young man who had suffered an express kidnapping in Venezuela and who told Rato and the other convicts about the experience. Within the program, the former vice president also participated last Christmas in volunteer work. “I helped distribute toys to the children of the families of other inmates,” he details.

For all this, and despite the fact that he had not completed three-quarters of the sentence, one of the requirements established by article 90.2 to grant conditional release, the judge granted him conditional release. Of course, the magistrate imposes on Rato “the observance of various rules of conduct” until the sentence is terminated, which will occur on April 21, 2023. Thus, the politician must be “subject to care and vigilance of the family member or friend that he designates and accepts his custody ”or, failing that,“ under a self-guarantee scheme ”, that is, that he himself assumes that commitment. You must also set a location and address of residence, “having to notify the court of any change.”

Finally, the prison social services must monitor his situation, to which he must notify if “he is arrested, implicated, charged, accused or convicted in criminal proceedings” during the period of probation. Rato has another court case pending, in this case for alleged crimes related to his heritage. Although the decision of the prison surveillance judge is still subject to appeal, the fact that the Prosecutor’s Office reported in favor of conditional release suggests that he will not file an appeal.

The former managing director of the IMF was convicted in February 2017 by the National High Court for a crime of misappropriation in the case of the cards black of Caja Madrid, one of the worst scandals of the financial crisis of the beginning of the last decade. He and 64 other executives and directors of the entity spent 12.5 million between 2003 and 2012 with the opaque credit cards to the treasury that were given to them outside of their remuneration while the box went bankrupt and was nationalized in the current Bankia, a rescue that cost 22,424 million euros of public money. The Supreme Court confirmed the sentence and on October 25, 2018, Rato entered the Soto del Real prison. His last public words, just before crossing the prison walls, were: “I want to say that I accept my obligations to society, that I accept the mistakes that I may have made. I apologize to society and to those people who may have felt disappointed or affected ”.

From prison, Rato attended the sessions of the other major legal case opened against him: that of Bankia’s IPO, which he headed and for which the Prosecutor’s Office demanded eight and a half years in prison for fraud and falsehood accountant. The National Court acquitted him and the other 33 defendants last September, which caused the Penitentiary Surveillance judge to grant him the third degree or open regime days later, which the other convicts in the case of the opaque cards already enjoyed. enter prison. Until that moment, Penitentiary Institutions had denied him this benefit precisely because the decision of Bankia’s IPO was still pending.