HY Monday, January 9, 2023, 15:59



The Court of First Instance and Instruction number 4 of Cáceres has decreed the opening of an oral trial in the procedure against Constantín Gabriel Dumitru and Priscila Lara, both accused of the theft of 45 bottles of wine from the Atrio restaurant.

The judge also ratifies the provisional detention of the defendants “since the circumstances have not changed