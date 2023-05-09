A Barcelona judge has agreed this Tuesday to keep Dani Alves in provisional prison for the alleged rape of a 23-year-old girl in a bathroom at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona. The defense of the former FC Barcelona player, 39, had requested his release for the second time, after stating that it was a consensual sexual relationship. The magistrate has rejected the request and has decided that Alves continue in the Brians prison, where he has been admitted since January.

The order recalls that Alves “has already made several statements and in each of them he has given a different version of the facts, from the fact that he did not know the victim, to the last one, which acknowledges that there was sex between them, stating that it was consented ”. According to the resolution, the player “had no choice” but to change his version, since during the investigation seminal fluid was found inside the victim’s vagina. He also criticizes that the documentary evidence provided by the defense – which analyzes the images from the surveillance cameras – makes “a series of statements that have nothing to do with the facts.” He recounts, for example, how the victim and the player dance and drink a drink. “None of that has to do with what happened in the bathroom,” says the judge.

The magistrate does not give Alves any credibility: “It is curious that, if everything went as well as he said, after leaving the bathroom he does not speak again” to the girl. On the other hand, it is granted to the victim, whose statement she describes as “clear, firm, forceful, credible, coherent, and persistent.” The judge believes that the risk of flight persists because Alves has a large estate and because one of the arguments he used (that his wife is Spanish) no longer has “consistency” since the model Joana Sanz “has requested a divorce”.

This was practically the last opportunity available to the Brazilian full-back to be released before trial. With the investigation of the case very advanced, it is unlikely that he will try again. Especially since the Court of Barcelona already denied the release of Alves the first time he requested it, in February, on the grounds that there is a risk of flight and that the victim’s story is consistent. The Prosecutor’s Office, in addition, has opposed all the footballer’s requests to replace his imprisonment with another class of precautionary measures.

Alves has been in prison since January 20, when he gave a statement before the judge. It was a chaotic appearance, in which he changed his version up to three times. After maintaining that he had not had any sexual relationship with the victim, he ended up saying that he had, but limited it to oral sex. By then, however, the investigation by the Mossos d’Esquadra already indicated that there had been penetration. Those flagrant contradictions landed him directly in prison: the judge stated in her order that, given the player’s purchasing power and the seriousness of the penalties he faces for rape, there was a high risk that he would go on the run.

The footballer’s new lawyer, Cristóbal Martell, has since tried to resolve the entanglement. For now, he is already waiting for what happens in the trial, without success. Last April, he requested a new appearance before the judge. Alves acknowledged that he had not told the truth the first time, but assured that he did it so that his wife would not find out about the infidelity. The player also admitted for the first time that he had full sexual relations with the girl, but insisted that they were consensual and that there was “sexual tension” between them.

A few days later, Martell requested for the second time the provisional release of the player on the grounds that the images captured by the Sutton’s security cameras reduce the credibility of the victim’s story. The lawyers attached an expert report that analyzes these images and concludes that the accused and the victim were flirting before the events, dancing and drinking together in the reserved area of ​​the VIP area; also, that the girl voluntarily entered the bathroom shortly after Alves did. For the defense, these circumstances show that things did not happen as the victim told, although the truth is that of the central episode of this story, the alleged rape in the bathroom, there are no images that help clarify the facts.

