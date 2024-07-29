The central military magistrate judge number 1 has agreed to prosecute the top brass of the La Reina Infantry Regiment, belonging to the Guzmán El Bueno X Brigade of the Army, for the death of Corporal Miguel Ángel Jiménez Andújar and Private Carlos León Rico on December 21 while they were carrying out an exercise to cross the Casa Mata reservoir, at the Cerro Muriano base (Córdoba).

Specifically, the judge has indicted Captain Ignacio Zúñiga Morillas, Lieutenant Jaime Tato Garrido, Sergeant Alejandro Moreno Ruiz de Castroviejo, Lieutenant Colonel José Luis Zanfaño Hidalgo and Commander Luis Fernando Velasco Quero for two crimes against the duties of service resulting in death (equivalent to reckless homicide) for the death of two soldiers on duty and two other attempted homicides for two other soldiers who were on the verge of losing their lives and who had to undergo cardiopulmonary resuscitation. In addition, he has indicted Colonel Manuel Navarro González for failing to comply with the duties inherent to command.

The latter, who took charge of the regiment’s leadership between December 10 and 15, told the judge, before whom he testified as a defendant, that it is not his role to “control or supervise the exercises to be carried out by the commanders of his unit” and “he did not argue the reasons for considering the exercise as routine and appropriate to the GDP.” [Plan Básico de Instrucción]”, the court explains. However, the magistrate alleges that “this command is not required to supervise in situ of the exercises, but do examine the programming and supervise it, so that you can assess whether it is appropriate […] This supervision and approval of the program is within the powers of the colonel in charge of the regiment, who did not fulfill his duties.”

However, the instructor exonerates Colonel Daniel Ángel Tostón Méndez, the former head of the regiment, because, although he approved the training program drawn up by Captain Zúñiga, he had no “reason to suspect that the exercise would differ from others carried out under his command, the last of which was directed by the same captain”, in all of which the reservoir was crossed at a place where “one could stand on it” and, therefore, “he did not suspect any modification, nor did it seem to him that it entailed a risky situation”. Despite this, the judge maintains the status of investigated Colonel Tostón and Sergeant Álvarez Estupiñán. Of the latter he says that, although he commanded the first platoon, “no indications of criminality” have been found against him.

It was on December 18, according to the order, when Captain Zúñiga asked Commander Velasco, head of the Regimental Staff, by email to modify the program by changing the “tactical river crossing” scheduled for December 22 to a “river crossing” on the 21st; and explained to Sergeant Alejandro Morano that “he wanted to avoid standing, so that the crossing would have to be made as a buoyancy practice”.

The court highlights the lack of safety measures in the exercise. At the place where the reservoir, 110 metres long and several metres deep, was to be crossed, “there was no life jacket, float or inflatable boat, nor personnel equipped to carry out rescues in the water. The ambulance was not on the banks of the reservoir” and, when it was notified, “it took about 10 or 15 minutes to arrive”. The soldiers who were to carry out the exercise “did not know the characteristics of the reservoir, where it was to be crossed and its depth, they had not carried out aquatic release practice, they had not been instructed about the possible use of the backpack as a means of buoyancy, they had not been provided with a life jacket [salvavidas]nor a dry bag” and were unaware of “the mobility difficulties” that were caused by carrying all the equipment: boots, helmet, backpack and weapons. In addition, the members of the section involved in the accident were overloaded with a training mine, “whose weight is more than three kilograms, because they had been late in packing their backpacks.”

“There was no coordinated review of the backpacks, nor supervision of them […]they had not done any practice related to this exercise, they had only crossed a pond during physical training in gym clothes and in a place where it was not necessary to swim, since they had to stand on it,” added the judge.

The judge describes the situation when the soldiers entered the water as “lack of control and panic.” “The group began to encourage each other with words and shouts of support, to cope with the extreme cold of the water temperature,” but “after a few minutes, a disorderly situation arose”: the backpacks that were supposed to provide buoyancy sank when they climbed into them and the soldiers “went into a state of panic, began to call for help, to say that they were drowning.” “The situation was truly chaotic, especially because the rope [tendida por el lugar por el que había que cruzar el embalse, a modo de guía]having received the weight of several people, sank completely and did not help them.” The judge adds that “Captain Zúñiga only entered the water when he learned that Corporal Jiménez had disappeared, removing his personal equipment and boots, carrying out an unsuccessful practice, when practically no one was left in the water.”

The court records that several soldiers had warned of the danger of the exercise, which one of them described as “madness”, and describes a scene that took place the day before the accident between Captain Zúñiga and Corporal Jiménez, one of the deceased. The latter was having coffee with a corporal, and the officer approached him, who offered to cross the swamp to the other corporal, to which the latter replied that if necessary the former would do it, although no one took him seriously. It was then that Jiménez told the captain that he “did not know how to swim”, to which the latter replied: “I’m sure you can manage”. When Zúñiga left, the other corporal advised Jiménez not to do the exercise, but, seeing him determined to do it, he gave him advice to reduce the risk.

The judge believes that obedience does not exempt Lieutenant Tato and Sergeant Castroviejo from responsibility because, “such reckless planning” of the exercise, which put the lives of the soldiers at risk, “makes the order [del capitán] cannot be considered legitimate”, while attributing to “the omission of Lieutenant Colonel Zanfaño and Commander Velasco [como jefes de la Plana Mayor del Regimiento] allowing the exercise to be carried out “without exercising its supervisory and control function.”

The case was initially investigated by an ordinary court in Córdoba, but was passed on to the territorial military judge in Seville and, subsequently, to the central military court, since the latter is the only one competent to prosecute military personnel of rank equal to or higher than commander.

On the day of the accident, Captain Zúñiga gathered the company and told his subordinates that what had happened “was a matter of military service” and that “losing a comrade was the worst thing that could happen.” Finally, he ordered them not to speak to journalists.