Thursday, September 21, 2023, 00:27



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Caravaca de la Cruz has not been slow to continue taking steps to investigate the case of the awarding of the exploitation of the Calasparra bullring. The magistrate, who recently took a statement as investigated by José Vélez, leader of the PSRM-PSOE and former mayor of Calasparra, has attended to some requests from the private prosecution, carried out by the lawyer Juan Rigabert on behalf of the councilors Carlos Alajarín, from Ciudadanos, and Alonso Torrente, from Calasparra Viva.

In a letter, to which LA VERDAD has had access, the instructor requires the Calasparreño City Council to deliver the administrative file related to the improvement and adaptation works of the arena. There is an invoice for 8,470 euros that the Chipé company issued for these works and for which Vélez – defended by criminal lawyer Raúl Pardo-Geijo Ruiz – was interrogated. In this ruling, the magistrate orders to request from regional television (La7) the list of broadcasts of the patron saint festivities of Calasparra from 2017 to 2019 and where the idea of ​​broadcasting the bulls came from. In addition, he asks for the signed contract, the issued invoice or other documentation on this matter.

The instructor also goes to Chipé and Ruedo La Caverina, owner of the plaza, to provide the rental contracts for the arena. He does not accept, for now, other procedures requested by the prosecution, such as identifying and calling as witnesses the officials who acted as municipal auditors between 2017 and 2019.