The judge of the Supreme Court Ángel Hurtado has agreed to summon the senior prosecutor of Madrid as witnesses on January 16, Almudena Lastra, and the prosecutor of economic crimes, Julian Saltoin the case in which the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, is being investigated for the alleged revelation of secrets attributed to him by Alberto González Amador, partner of the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

In an order notified this Thursday, collected by Europa Press, The instructor also cites as witnesses those responsible for communication of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Community of Madrid and the State Attorney General’s Office for the Next January 21st.