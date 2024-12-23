Juan Carlos Peinado once again summons the vice-rector of Institutional Relations of the Complutense University of Madrid and his predecessor as witnesses.



12/23/2024



Updated at 1:18 p.m.





The judge investigating the wife of the President of the Government, Begoña Gómez, for alleged crimes of influence peddling, business corruption, misappropriation and professional intrusion has summoned representatives of the companies Google, Indra and Telefónica to testify as witnesses on …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only