Judge Juan Carlos Peinado, who is investigating Begoña Gómez, wife of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has agreed to new proceedings to investigate the rescue of Air Europa, at the end of 2020. The head of the Court of Instruction number 41 of Madrid, Juan Carlos Peinado, has issued an order in which he requires the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI) to forward the file of the aid granted to the airline of the Globalia group in order to clarify whether the links between Gómez and the then director delegate of the airline, Javier Hidalgo, had some influence.

In an order, dated June 20, the magistrate orders a new battery of proceedings, among which he orders the Civil Guard to claim from the state company all the documentation related to the injection of 475 million euros granted by the Government , through the Fund to support the solvency of strategic companies, to Air Europa. Specifically, the instructor requires that the complete files for which the aid was granted be provided, in any of its phases, as well as the documentation and information that, in relation to them, allow us to know its beginning, development, execution, financing. and decision making in this regard.

Judge Peinado attempts to delve into whether the private meetings that Gómez—investigated for the alleged commission of crimes of corruption in the private sector and influence peddling—and Hidalgo held on dates close to the rescue of the airline had any kind of effect on the granting of the ransom, as suggested by the popular accusations made by Manos Médicas, Vox and HazteOir.

On the other hand, the instructor has also commissioned the General Intervention of the State Administration (IGAE), a body dependent on the Ministry of Finance, to prepare an expert report to help the agents of the Armed Institute to analyze public awards to Innova Next, owned by Juan Carlos Barrabés, a businessman who collaborated as a professor in the master’s degree in Competitive Social Transformation directed by Begoña Gómez at the Complutense University of Madrid, and who are under scrutiny. Specifically, he requests that possible irregularities be analyzed in the “preparation, bidding, award and execution phases, both directly and in UTE.”

Thus, it requests six public files, among them the contract of Red.es (dependent on the Ministry of Economy when the events occurred) for support and advisory services from the Acelera Pyme office, despite the fact that part of this investigation has been claimed by the European Prosecutor’s Office as it has European funds affected. Likewise, it requests the examination of another contract for the design and operation of the innovation and digital transformation model of the Higher Sports Council (CSD); four other public contracts from the Madrid City Council.

The magistrate already clarified a few days ago, at the request of Gómez’s defense, led by former minister Antonio Camacho, that his court continues to investigate “two [de los tres] blocks” that have no relation to the awards to Barrabés companies, the part that was retained by the European Prosecutor’s Office, which explains why it has continued with the examination of said contracts with the contracts that the Central Operational Unit (UCO) has already analyzed. of the Civil Guard.

These proceedings are made known just after the judge decided to summon as a witness, on July 5, the rector of the Complutense University of Madrid, Joaquín Goyache, the same day that a statement is scheduled to be taken from Begoña Gómez, who He was in charge of a chair at said educational center. Likewise, he summoned businessman Juan Carlos Barrabés as a witness on July 15.

