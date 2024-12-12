Judge Juan Carlos Peinado has requested from the Presidency of the Government a list of all members of your staffwithin the framework of the investigation of the work that one of the advisors, Cristina Álvarez, could have done for the private activities of Begoña Gómez, wife of the head of the Executive.

“Request the Presidency of the Government to provide the list of jobs of the different workers and advisors who carry out their duties in the Moncloa Palace”, orders the magistrate in an order to which he has had access 20 minutes.

There will be more information…