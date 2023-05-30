The Judge of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 4 of Vera (Almería) has agreed on Tuesday to lift the summary secrecy of the proceedings opened as a result of the alleged fraud in voting by mail investigated in the municipality of Mojácar. This means that the parties involved in the case will be able to have access to the proceedings conducted so far and not only the Prosecutor’s Office, as has been the case since the beginning of the investigation.

A total of eleven people are being investigated in the case, since the first ten have been joined by another who was also arrested. Of the total investigated, eight were arrested and in that condition they were brought to justice while the remaining three are still pending to be summoned by the judicial body.

The eighth detainee is also being investigated for the alleged commission of an electoral crime, but the investigation opened against him has resulted in the opening of a separate piece within the criminal proceedings initiated given that his alleged actions would have benefited the PP and not the PSOE , as supposedly the rest of those involved would have carried out.

Although the court also agreed to his provisional release after invoking his right not to testify, however, the judge agreed to his imprisonment in compliance with an indictment issued by a Criminal Court of Almería for events unrelated to this investigation.

On the other hand, the judge agreed in previous days to withdraw a certain number of vote-by-mail envelopes so that the Police could carry out investigative proceedings within the case. The votes were deposited in the ballot boxes and only the empty envelopes were collected.

In the same way, the head of the Vera court has agreed to refer to the deanery of this judicial district the complaint filed by the PSOE party against the PP of the aforementioned town of Mojácar, with 6,300 inhabitants, for an alleged case of vote fraud. This same body has also received a new complaint for another alleged case of fraud in the voting system in Carboneras.

In the municipal elections this Sunday, the PP was the most voted list with 1,596 votes and eight councilors, while the PSOE obtained 1,138 votes and five mayors. A distribution of seats similar to that of the 2019 elections.