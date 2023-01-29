The Police put Yassine Kanjaa, a Moroccan citizen accused of terrorist crimes for killing the sacristan Diego Valencia and injuring the parish priest Antonio Rodríguez, at the disposal of the National Court on Monday
The Moroccan citizen Yassine Kanjaa, arrested last Wednesday as the perpetrator of the murder of the sacristan Diego Valencia and the injuries with a knife to the parish priest Antonio Rodríguez in Algeciras, appears this Monday before the judge of the National Court Joaquín Gadea, instructor of the case opened for terrorist crimes.
