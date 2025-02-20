Beatriz Biedma, the judge who instructs the case of the government’s brother and his position in the Diputación de Badajoz, has defended again, in his last car, which exist “Criminality indications” sufficient that justify and motivate research … about David Sánchez and the rest of the provincial entity.

In response to the defense, the magistrate insists that the procedure, In no case, is based on «press clippings“:” Those who make this statement, or other similar ones, seem to have been part of this procedure or have read each of the motivated cars issued in it, “he says.

Although, the judge admits that the entire process started as a result of a complaint from clean hands, “the continuation of it has been motivated by the Criminality indications derived from the extensive documentary which has been required to the Provincial Council and other institutions “, in addition to the” testimony “and” analysis of the intervened emails. “

Similarly, the magistrate rules out to contemplate as a crime of disobedience the filtration of mails and the statements of those investigated. He clarifies that at no time a direct order was issued to avoid such leaks, but that the interveners of administrative, civil and/or penalty responsibilities in which they could incur. «It must be the party that understands their rights injured The one that files the corresponding claims, demands or complaints, ”he says.

Biedma denies, for the moment, any dismissal, given that «We are not at the timely procedural moment to determine if it proceeds ». The judge defends the investigation proceedings and insists that, until all of them are practiced, it will not be assessed whether or not to continue.