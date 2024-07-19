The magistrate Juan Carlos Peinado, who is keeping the case against Begoña Gómez, wife of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, open, has given a new impetus to his investigation and, this Friday, has decided to charge the businessman Juan Carlos Barrabés. The judge, who has summoned him on July 29 to testify under the new condition of being investigated, has taken this initiative after questioning him last Monday as a witness and, therefore, without the possibility of invoking his right not to answer and to be assisted by a lawyer. According to legal sources, Peinado has also agreed to take testimony that day from three witnesses: among them, the president of the Instituto de Empresa (IE).

The relationship between Barrabés and Gómez has been in the spotlight since Peinado admitted the complaint from the Manos Limpias pseudo-union in April, which led to this procedure. The magistrate, who is keeping the case open for crimes of influence peddling and corruption in business, asked the Central Operative Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard to analyse the link between the two. But the agents, according to two reports already sent to the instructor, have not found irregularities in the public contracts awarded to the business group of Barrabés, who participated as a professor in the chair co-directed by the president’s wife at the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM).

Barrabés testified as a witness last Monday. He explained that he has been to La Moncloa on several occasions and that, on one of them, he met both the head of the Executive and his wife, according to sources present at that interrogation, although he did not recognise or specify any type of irregularity. Specifically, when addressing those meetings, the businessman told Peinado that he once went to meet with Begoña Gómez and met with Sánchez; briefly, as the latter left to talk on the phone. The other time he met with the president in La Moncloa was when he participated in a meeting with other businessmen specialising in innovation, without the wife of the socialist leader being present.

Following the questioning of Barrabés as a witness, the popular accusations – led by the far-right party Vox – requested the indictment of the businessman, who is suffering from a serious illness and has been hospitalised for a long period. The magistrate gave the green light to this claim on Friday and plans to question him as a suspect on 29 July via video conference from his home.

Peinado has summoned three new witnesses that same day: the president of the Instituto de Empresa; Félix Jordán de Urries, whom a lawyer, in a document sent to the Civil Guard, identifies as the person who put Barrabés and Gómez in contact; and Luis Ciprés, a member of the Barrabés group. The judge also plans to call Leticia Dauferr, who was a director of a subsidiary of Globalia, as a witness, but will do so later, according to legal sources.

The status of witness

Barrabés’s status in the case has generated enormous controversy. Although the magistrate has focused from the beginning on his relationship with Begoña Gómez and has asked for an investigation into the public contracts awarded to his companies, Judge Peinado called him to appear as a witness – unlike the president’s wife, who was charged. This circumstance prevented the businessman from exercising his right not to testify and to attend the hearing with his lawyer. And, in addition, the Prosecutor’s Office itself showed its perplexity at this situation. In an appeal sent to the Provincial Court of Madrid, where it warned of the “procedural drift” of the case, the public prosecutor wrote: Barrabés is “considered a witness” despite the fact that “the feeling is conveyed that he is the one under investigation, although it is not clear for what reason”, since the investigations “are pivoting around” his figure.

Specifically, Gómez appeared before the judge on Friday and invoked his right not to testify on the advice of his defence. His lawyer, the former socialist minister Antonio Camacho, has denounced that the magistrate has not clarified the details of his investigation and has undertaken an “expansive” investigation that exceeds the limits set by the Provincial Court of Madrid: “An investigating judge should not investigate anything, he should state what the object of the investigation is. We do not understand what guides the investigating court,” said Camacho.

The investigation into Begoña Gómez began three months ago. The details of the investigation have not been clarified until now. But the magistrate’s resolutions show that the investigation is into Gómez’s relationship with the businessman Juan Carlos Barrabés; her connection with Javier Hidalgo, who was CEO of Globalia, the group that owns Air Europa – a company rescued by the Council of Ministers in 2020 -; and the links of the president’s wife with the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM), where she co-directed a chair.