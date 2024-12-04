Thursday, December 5, 2024
The judge in the Koldo case investigates the awarding of a medal to Aldama for the anti-terrorist service of the Civil Guard

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 4, 2024
in Business
The judge in the Koldo case investigates the awarding of a medal to Aldama for the anti-terrorist service of the Civil Guard
The judge in the Koldo case, Ismael Moreno, investigates the granting by the Information Service of the Civil Guard (SGIC) of a medal to businessman Víctor Aldama, considered by the armed institute itself the “corrupting nexus” of, among others, the former Minister of Transportation José Luis Ábalos. The magistrate has asked the Civil Guard to provide “the file of the granting of the Order of Merit of the Civil Guard to Víctor Gonzalo de Aldama Delgado”, according to a document to which elDiario.es has had access.

Likewise, the magistrate investigates how the commander of the Civil Guard accused of being in the pay of the corruption plot managed, in the midst of the investigations, to be assigned as Interior attaché of the Spanish Embassy in Venezuela. In the same order, the magistrate requests the Ministry of the Interior to provide “the complete file of Rubén Villalba Carnerero regarding his appointment as attaché of the Spanish Embassy in Venezuela.”

