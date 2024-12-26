It also calls on those responsible for Communication of the Attorney General’s Office and the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office to testify in relation to the informative note.
The judge investigating the case opened against the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, for alleged revelation of secrets, has called the senior prosecutor of the Community of Madrid, Almudena Lastra, and the . ..
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#judge #García #Ortiz #case #summons #witnesses #top #prosecutor #Madrid #prosecutor #soccer #match
Leave a Reply