“In view of the advanced state of the investigation, the evidence of criminality is less and less solid,” says the last order of the investigating judge of the case for which it is judged whether the actor Luis Lorenzo and his wife, Arancha Palomino, for the alleged murder of the latter’s aunt. According to the investigation by the Civil Guard, in order to benefit from her inheritance, the couple would have poisoned the 85-year-old woman with heavy metals, although she could not specify how they would have reached her blood. However, subsequent forensic reports and the statements of forensic and scientific experts were inclined to believe that the high doses of cadmium and manganese that were found in the body of Isabel Suárez Arias, who died on June 28, 2021 at the couple’s home , had their origin in a chemical and natural process associated with some deaths.

In his order, the judge justifies that the criminal charge is increasingly weak “in view, above all, of the depositions of the expert witnesses that appear in the records, which will inevitably have to be transferred to the pending forensic report that will determine if indeed produced a violent death or not”. The first autopsy established a death of “homicidal” etiology due to “acute poisoning with heavy metals”. But new forensic analyzes explained that in some bodies, when death occurs, and naturally, there is a redistribution of heavy metals that pass into the blood from the liver. The fact that it does not always occur or in all bodies is due to multiple factors, from environmental to lifestyle, according to one of the forensic experts who analyzed the case before the judge. That same thesis —that the high concentration of cadmium may be due to a natural reaction of the body and not to poisoning— was also exposed weeks before, in an interview in EL PAÍS, the director of the National Institute of Toxicology, based on studies Made in the United States and China. The new autopsy will clear up doubts about the nature of death.

Meanwhile and for the moment, the only precautionary measures that the judge maintains against the two investigated are the withdrawal of the passport and the prohibition to leave the national territory, as well as keeping their assets seized. The judge considers that there is no risk of escape: “It seems evident that, if they had had that intention, they would have already done so, since no one is aware that in the middle of the year 2023, in a matter of two days, anyone can travel to the other end of the world, as long as they have sufficient contacts and resources, which does not seem to be the case, since the exhaustive patrimonial investigation that has been carried out on those investigated turns out that they lack regular income, in addition to what appears to be their patrimony in cash is intervened by this court ”, exposes and justifies the instructor. And he adds: “On the other hand, it should be noted that in all the time that has elapsed since the measure was adopted, it has been complied with in a timely manner by both investigated.”

