The Judge Tanya Chutkan, leading the case against former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) for allegedly trying to reverse the result of the 2020 presidential election, rThis Wednesday he decided to withdraw from the case, contrary to what was requested by the former president’s defense.



Trump’s legal team had accused Chutkan of being biased toward his client, since during other trials related to the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, the judge made comments that, in her opinion, implied that she blamed the former president for what happened that day.

In his decision this Wednesday rejecting the challenge, The judge defends that Trump’s defense has in no case proven that there is “an established prejudice” that prevents a fair trial, and that his comments are not equivalent to expressing a wish that the former president be convicted.

For its part, the prosecution, led by special prosecutor Jack Smith, criticized the Republican’s defense for using Chutkan’s comments in previous trials out of context, since in the two cases that the former president’s legal team gave as an example were the defendants themselves who alluded to Trump’s role to minimize their own actions.

(Also read: Why does China’s presence in Latin America set off alarm bells in the United States?)

Former President Donald Trump arriving in Atlanta. See also Mir cards are ready to be accepted in one country Photo: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The criminal case that Chutkan oversees in Washington DC against the former president is one of the four that Trump is currently facing. along with those of Georgia (also for electoral interference), New York (for falsification of commercial records) and Miami (for taking classified documents from the White House).

(Also: Humanitarian crisis in San Diego due to massive release of migrants into the streets)



Chutkan recently decided that Trump’s trial in the US capital will be held on March 4, 2024, later than the accusation requested but before the presidential elections are held, in November.

Trump is currently the favorite candidate to win the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election, with a voting intention of 51%, according to the average of surveys prepared by the FiveThirtyEight website.

EFE