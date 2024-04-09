The judge in charge of the Edwin Arrieta case prohibits reporting on the trial

The judge, in charge of the case of the alleged murder of Edwin Arrieta, this Tuesday prohibited all attendees from do not report what happens within the trial.

The judge of the case, whose name is confidentialhas ordered on what is the first day of the trial, to which EFE did have access, that nothing be reported on what happens inside the room in which it is held, which is why it has prohibited access to journalists.

Likewise, it has warned all parties, including lawyers and the prosecutor, not to offer details of the process, and has stressed that, in case there are suspicions that information has been disseminated, will be prosecuted and would carry prison sentences.

In the first session, witnesses from the Prosecutor's Office testified that They met Sancho on the island of Phanganwhere the crime supposedly took place on August 2.

The court has been very forceful in warning us that everything that is said, that may have happened inside, will be investigated for a possible crime and with its criminal consequences.

Specifically, a woman of Burmese nationality who found the first remains of Arrieta's body in a Phangan landfill on August 3 and a Thai woman who rented a motorcycle from Sancho on the island on July 31.

