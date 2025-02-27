The judge imputes the lawyer of the tycoon Matthias Kühn and former level of Matas for helping him to evade 11 million to the treasury

The judge who currently processes the cause for an alleged fiscal evasion of more than eleven million euros by the real estate tycoon Matthias Kühn has accused Jorge Sainz de Baranda Brünbeck, lawyer of the German businessman who, according to the investigations, would have been one of the determining links when help Debts with the Treasury. Specifically, the judicial procedure investigates the alleged commission of crimes of rising assets, procedural scam and punishable insolvency.

It should be remembered that Sainz de Baranda was a general director of Taxes in the second legislature of Jaume Matas (2003-2007). Subsequently, in 2010, he was arrested and charged with alleged crimes of embezzlement, bribery and prevarication in the Bomsai case, one of the multiple corruption procedures that emerged after that mandate. Although initially the PP refused to adopt measures against him, he finally suspended him with militancy when the judge decreed for him on bail of 50,000 euros. The prosecution and legal services of the Balearic Government resigned years later to formulate accusation in the case and it was finally filed.

Through a recent car, the judge has agreed to investigate him – although still without a citation date – for her role in the design of the complex of concealment of assets allegedly warp by the tycoon, among which is the property of the Ibizan island of Tagomago. Kühn, linked to the tourism and luxury real estate sector of Mallorca and a couple of the Vedette Norma Duval, is protected that the debts that it maintains with the Tax Agency

The complaint filed at the time by the Anti -Corruption Prosecutor’s Office argues that, over several years, assets from one society to another were transferred with the intention of hiding them while they were declared in competition. The other suspicious of being linked to the plot, and who are also under investigation, are advisors and testaferros who had some of these societies in their name with the presumable objective of hiding that, in reality, they were controlled by Kühn.

The judge, in fact, has also accused the bankruptcy administrator of the Balearic Management Investments Consultants SLU, Kühn Group and who entered into competition in 2016, as recently published Diario de Mallorca. According to the investigations, this administrator would have had knowledge of the supposedly warned by Kühn with the necessary cooperation of Sainz de Baranda, to take the participations that this entity held in the Birdie entity are life SL and thus hide the compensation of 96 million euros that it had pending to receive from the Balear Kühn, known as La Muleta.

In July 2024, the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands (TSJIB) transferred the 96 million public euros to the Commercial Court number 1 of Palma, previously paid by the regional Executive. Justice, however, remains with compensation waiting for the debt of more than 11 million euros that it maintains with the Treasury.

The researchers thus focus their investigations in a tangle of companies that allegedly have been constituted in order to camouflage the benefits from real estate operations and avoid their tax obligations. After opening at the beginning of 2023 criminal proceedings for these facts, the Treasury inspectors registered in March 2024 the house of the tycoon in their presence and, during the diligence, several device and several emails of utility for the investigation were seized.

According to Kühn’s defense sources, his business group has already offered the Tax Agency to guarantee the entire debt through the crutch, in addition to a pledge right over such compensation through the Birdie society, they are life, SLU “the AEAT never answered this proposal”, they recriminate, asserting that Kuhn’s offers coll Pour now on him.

Matthias Kühn is also known in the Balearic archipelago for the businesses he carried out at the time linked to real estate and tourism. For years, the Magnate Business Group exploded economically the protected islet -and private- of Tagomago, of 600,000 square meters and located in the northeast of Ibiza, charging between 100,000 and 160,000 euros for renting for a week the luxurious villa built on the island.

Not just that. The tycoon was sentenced to a six -month prison sentence as responsible for a crime against territory, As issued by Criminal Court number 2 of Eivissa On February 9, 2018, due to illegal works that were carried out in Tagomago. The German businessman was sentenced together with Guido Hecker for having done the work without authorization, that is, without the corresponding permits of the Santa Eulària des Riu and the Ministry of Environment of the Government.