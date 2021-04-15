Antonio Brufau (left) and Isidro Fainé, in La Moncloa in 2010. Claudio alvarez placeholder image

The head of the Central Court of Instruction number 6 of the National Court, Manuel García Castellón, has agreed this Thursday to impute the president of Repsol, Antonio Brufau, and the former president of La Caixa Isidre Fainé for the espionage of commissioner José Manuel Villarejo to the former president of Sacyr-Vallehermoso Luis del Rivero, according to the newspaper The world and this newspaper has been confirmed by sources from the National Court. The imputation occurs in a separate piece – number 21 – from the one called Tandem case, of which up to 30 different investigations have been created.

The Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office had asked Manuel García Castellón to take a statement as being investigated for an alleged crime of bribery of Brufau and Fainé for commissioning the Villarejo company to investigate the former president of Sacyr in 2011. Del Rivero then intended to take control of the company. energy company with the help of the oil company Pemex. At that time, La Caixa held a relevant stake in Repsol. Sources close to Fainé indicate that he is only going to make statements in court out of respect for the judicial authority and the prosecutor’s office.

Along with the two executives of both companies of the Ibex 35, the head of the Central Court of Instruction number 6 also accuses the directors of Repsol Luis Suárez de Lezo, Juan de Amunátegui and Joaquín Uris, and the former general director of media of Caixabank, Antonio Massanell, as requested by the public prosecutor, according to the Europa Press agency.

Anti-corruption has evidence that Repsol and La Caixa executives may have committed an active bribery crime by hiring Villarejo, who was then still active as a police officer under the Ministry of the Interior. The first accused in this case was Repsol’s Director of Corporate Security, Rafael Araujo, and former CaixaBank Security Chief Miguel Ángel Fernández Rancaño – both commissioners, one on leave and the other retired – and friends of Villarejo.

The retired commissioner is also charged in this case for the crimes of bribery and discovery and disclosure of secrets. Fernández Rancaño told the judge that Fainé was aware of the hiring of Villarejo to spy on a businessman who could take control of Repsol. The investigation tries to elucidate whether the work of Commissioner Villarejo was intended to prevent Sacyr, through an agreement with the Mexican oil company Pemex – another of Repsol’s large shareholders – from taking control of the energy company’s board of directors.

The investigation has a certain analogy to that caused by the indictment of Francisco González, former president of BBVA, accused of hiring Villarejo to spy on Luis del Rivero in 2004, who had launched an operation to take control of the financial entity. Anti-corruption considers it proven that BBVA paid 10.28 million to the retired commissioner for espionage work “knowing that he was an active police officer” when he carried out the orders.