The judge in the mask case has accused the commission agent Alberto Luceño of the crime of documentary falsification, according to a car to which EL PAÍS has had access. Luceño is being investigated for allegedly defrauding the Madrid City Council with the sale of defective sanitary material at the worst of the pandemic, along with his partner Luis Medina. Adolfo Carretero makes this decision after receiving the report from the scientific police which concludes that several documents found in the search of the house of the person being investigated are false. Specifically, a badge and a card from the National Intelligence Center (CNI) in which he introduced himself as a “security adviser.”

The analysis has been prepared by the Documents Section of the Central Criminalistics Unit of the General Commissariat of the Judicial Police and represents one more element to discredit the version of Luceño, who presents himself as an experienced “agent” in the export of products. This accumulation of evidence led the judge to authorize an entry and search of the address of the commission agent in which the agents found this badge and CNI card. The policemen took several boxes of documentation, both in digital and paper format, but the discovery of the accreditations of the Spanish intelligence service was a complete surprise.

The police report warned that these were well-crafted forgeries but that there was no doubt that they were not real. Among other aspects, the researchers point out that the card does not include a chip that this type of official identification carries, and “instead it has the legend ‘security advisor’.” In addition, “the hologram has been simulated by printing and does not meet the technical requirements of optically variable devices”, the report adds: “On the back, a coded image appears simulated in the lower left corner with the legend ‘ Kingdom of Spain’, which should only be visible with a decoder lens and not with the naked eye”.

In Judge Carretero’s order, more information is also requested from the Madrid City Council on “the exact quantity of nitrile gloves” that the consistory acquired, “clearly stating whether they are pairs or units and, in the event that they had been received In different remittances, indicate the date and details of each of the import operations, providing the supporting documentation that you keep in your possession.

