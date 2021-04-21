The former senior position in the Community was captured in multiple contacts with the legal officer, with whom he apparently carried out intermediation work on behalf of individuals
At 12:01 a.m. on February 25, 2019, the civil guards of the Economic Crime Team who follow the allegedly criminal trail of the head of the Legal Services for Land Management, Luis Pérez Almansa, intercept a telephone conversation with someone who responds to the name of Antonio.
– Shall we have coffee ma
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
#judge #highlights #communion #interests #Pérez #Almansa #councilor #Sevilla
Leave a Reply