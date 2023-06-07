Francisco Correa upon his arrival at the National Court, on January 30, 2023, where he is tried for another piece of the ‘Gürtel case’. Alejandro Martinez Velez (Europa Press)

The judge of Penitentiary Surveillance of the National Court, José Luis Castro, has granted the third degree or semi-liberty to the former number one of the Gürtel plot, the businessman Francisco Correa, as Efe has advanced and EL PAÍS has confirmed. The magistrate’s resolution, to which this newspaper has had access, amends the decision of Penitentiary Institutions, dependent on the Ministry of the Interior, which, in the first instance, had decided to keep Correa in prison, which led to the appeal of the prisoner who now the judge estimated. Prisons considered that the businessman should not yet have access to semi-liberty due to the seriousness of the crimes committed – he has been sentenced to 105 years and seven months in seven trials for corruption – the existence of three cases for which he has yet to be tried, his “family breakdown” and the “medium high” recidivism prognosis attributed to him by prison experts. However, for Judge Castro, Correa meets “all the requirements” to access semi-liberty, including “the existence of a proven job offer in a media outlet.”

The businessman is the third of the main ones convicted of the corruption plot to access semi-freedom, after his former lieutenant, Pablo Crespo, former Secretary of Organization of the PP Gallego, has also reached it in the last six months; and the former treasurer of the popular Luis Bárcenas. As happened in the case of both, the judge’s decision, which can be appealed, will mean that Correa leaves the jail where he is being held, in his case the Madrid III Penitentiary Center, in the town of Valdemoro, to go on to serve the rest of the sentence in a Social Integration Center (CIS, where they are served by prisoners in an open regime). Predictably, at the CIS Victoria Kent, located in the center of Madrid, the same one where Bárcenas and Crespo are precisely. Once there, prison professionals will design an execution plan for the remainder of his sentence, which will include daily departures to go to work. That plan will also detail if you must go to the prison to sleep and for how many days. Typically, they only have to spend the night in the center from Monday to Thursday, prison sources say.

In his order, Judge Castro dismantles the arguments that Penitentiary Institutions used to oppose Correa’s semi-liberty. Thus, regarding the “criminal seriousness” of the acts for which the businessman was convicted, he stresses that this factor “cannot be maintained constantly, since it would prevent the assessment of the evolution of the prisoner.” In this sense, he points out that, in addition, in the case of the Gürtel leader, this evolution in prison has been “very positive.”

Regarding the pending processes – he is being tried in the Francisco Camps piece and should still be for a specific one of money laundering and that of the irregularities of the plot in Arganda -, the judge recalls that the National Court fixed in its day a maximum of 18 years of compliance and that, foreseeably, the sentences that he could receive for these cases would not mean an increase in this figure, of which he has already served more than half. And he emphasizes that this removes the possibility of “a possible breach [de condena]” in case of being convicted again.

Regarding the alleged “family breakdown”, the magistrate points out that it cannot be considered “as an unfavorable circumstance to obtain the third degree” when considering it a subjective element. In addition, he recalls that Correa has been enjoying in recent years “permits [de salida de prisión] without any negative incidents with the support of his partner and his son”. And he adds that the psychological reports that have been prepared on him in the penitentiary center present him as “a mature, balanced and stable person.”

Finally, regarding the “medium-high recidivism prognosis” awarded to him by Penitentiary Institutions, the judge shows his discrepancy and recalls that Correa “has assumed his criminal and civil responsibility [contribuyó a repatriar los 24 millones de euros que tenía en cuentas en Suiza], has collaborated with the administration of justice and has enjoyed exit permits without incident. And he points out that to all this is added “the antiquity of the criminal acts and that the circumstances in which the criminal activity for which he has been convicted was unlikely to occur in the future.”

For all these reasons, and in view of the fact that the reports of the Treatment Board -the prison body made up of penitentiary professionals that proposes the classification of inmates- include both “positive and negative factors”, but do not verify “qualitative variables unfavorable”, concludes that Correa “meets all the requirements to be classified in third degree” and, specifically in the modality established by article 83 of the Penitentiary Regulation, the most common, in the presence of a job offer.

The judge’s decision culminates a rapid change in the prison situation of Correa, who in March 2021 still saw how Penitentiary Institutions denied him exit permits despite having served three years earlier, in April 2018, the first quarter of the sentence. , the temporary requirement established by the Prison Regulations to request these releases. So, the businessman wrote a letter to Judge Castro – who up to that moment had endorsed the decisions of the Interior – in which he reminded him that he had begun to collaborate with justice and apologized for his crimes. “At one point in my life I had access to ways to make money illegally and easily, when I should have refrained from such practices,” he noted. And to remove any shadow of doubt about his sincerity, the businessman added that “it is not a formal repentance but a deep reflection.” Four months later, the magistrate granted him his first permit, then with important restrictions, including telematic control.