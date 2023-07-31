Rosalia Iglesias, wife of Luis Bárcenas, in 2022. Ballesteros (efe)

The head of the Penitentiary Surveillance Court of the National Court, José Luis de Castro, has ordered this Monday Penitentiary Institutions to apply to Rosalía Iglesias, the wife of former PP treasurer Luis Bárcenas, article 100.2 of the Penitentiary Regulations to make the regime more flexible. prison life, which will allow him to enjoy a situation close to the third degree or semi-liberty, as he has advanced Vozpopuli and EL PAÍS has confirmed in legal sources. The magistrate made the decision after the Ministry of the Interior rejected Iglesias’s claim in February to access the open regime, and kept her in the second degree of prison (the ordinary one in which 73% of the inmates are) considering that the The “seriousness and criminal complexity” of the acts for which she was convicted and the time remaining on her sentence (more than half) discouraged the measure and placed the risk of recidivism at “medium-high”. The ex-treasurer’s wife then appealed this decision and Judge De Castro, contrary to the opinion of the Prosecutor’s Office, now agrees with him, although only in part. The decision is not final and can be appealed by the public prosecutor. The magistrate, however, rejected this Monday to give Bárcenas himself the third degree.

Following the judicial decision, Iglesias – who was sentenced to 12 years and 11 months in prison for the first stage of the Gürtel case― She reaches the same prison situation as her husband, who since December of last year has also been subjected to the same article of the Prison Regulations and enjoys daily prison releases. Iglesias entered prison on November 8, 2020 and the National Court set a maximum prison time of seven years and six months. From this time, she has completed two years and nine months. Now, and after justifying that he has a job offer at the production company Voltereta Records, from his son Guillermo, musician and leader of the band Taburete, and that he is going to collaborate in administrative tasks and in the dining room with an NGO that helps people with intellectual disability ―two things that the former treasurer also claimed―, the National Court will allow him to leave prison from Monday to Friday, although he will have to return to spend the night every day and will spend the weekends in a Social Insertion Center (CIS), prison facility for prisoners in semi-liberty. The order highlights that her collaboration with the NGO “will allow the prisoner to make her aware of the consequences of the criminal activity committed.”

reintegration programs

However, the order poses obligations to Iglesias, including that he participate in reintegration programs considering that, although he has assumed his crime, “he must work treatmentally to obtain a full and ‘direct’ assumption of the acts committed. One is the so-called Restorative Justice Workshops, which concludes with a meeting between the inmate and a symbolic victim so that they ask for forgiveness. Bárcenas followed him in the Soto del Real prison before he was granted the semi-freedom he now enjoys. The other is called Pideco (Program for Intervention in Economic Crimes), intended for prisoners for corruption and which also contemplates a meeting with a victim. The Penitentiary Surveillance Court also asked the ex-treasurer the obligation to follow this program.

In the order by which he gives semi-liberty to Iglesias, the magistrate explains that, despite “the remoteness of the criminal activity, the dates of compliance [no extinguirá condena hasta el 11 de abril de 2028] prevent” her from accessing the third degree as the inmate intended despite the fact that the reports from Penitentiary Institutions admit “the evolution of the prisoner and the possibilities of reinsertion”, as well as “a good compartment” that, for example, lead her to ” avoid being involved in conflicts”, highlights the judicial decision, citing a prison report. However, the judge concludes that this does not prevent him from taking a further step in his prison situation and that he be made more flexible when verifying that, to date, he has enjoyed three exit permits for a total of 16 days and that another is pending. six days without incident.

The treatment board will re-analyze Iglesias’ prison classification six months after the last time. In it, the ex-treasurer’s wife aspires to be classified in third grade, which would allow her to extend her release from prison to weekends and increase the days of ordinary permits. In addition, this progression in her prison regime is key for her to request parole. In May 2026, she will have served two thirds of her sentence of 7 years and six months, and she will be able to request it. Something similar happens with Bárcenas, who has repeatedly asked for her transfer to the third grade, although without success. The last one was rejected by the Interior last June, considering that since he agreed to semi-liberty, “a favorable enough evolution” has not been observed in the former treasurer to take that step. Judge De Castro, with the support of the Prosecutor’s Office, has now supported the decision of Penitentiary Institutions.

According to the sentence that sentenced her, Iglesias had an “active” role in concealing, together with her husband, the money they obtained illegally thanks to the extensive network of corruption that nested in the PP and that had Francisco Correa’s companies as its axis. . Iglesias was sentenced by the National Court in 2018 to 15 years and one month in prison in the sentence on the Gürtel case, although the Supreme Court reduced the sentence to 12 years and 11 months considering that Bárcenas’s wife knew the criminal origin of her husband’s money, as well as the unjustified increase in his assets. The magistrates confirmed that he had “full control and management capacity over the bank accounts owned by them, Swiss or Spanish, through which the couple hid their assets and circulated them”.